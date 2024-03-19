bet365 North Carolina bonus code PINEWS: $1K first bet or $200 bonus bets, $150 elsewhere for First Four

Two of the best North Carolina sportsbook promotions are what you can choose when you type in the bet365 North Carolina bonus code PINEWS. The sign-up bonuses available in the Tar Heel State are bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets or a $1,000 first bet safety net.

The bet365 bonus code in other operating states is also PINEWS. You can also redeem $1,000 bet365′s first bet safety net or you can claim a different bet and get offer of $150 in guaranteed bonus bets following your first bet of $5 or more settling.

No matter which of these three bonuses you redeem, your first but needs odds of -500 or longer (Like +200 or -300, but not -800). Make sure you meet this requirement so you can earn your bonus bets.

Note: The offer module directly above is for players looking to sign up for bet365 outside the U.S. where bonus code PI365 can be used in your respective country.

Comparing and contrasting the bet365 North Carolina bonus code choices

I already mentioned bet365′s minimum odds requirement, which is a similarity across each sign-up bonus. The other similarities are in the bonus bets themselves. For starters, you have seven days to use bonus bets before they expire.

Secondly, bet365 does the same thing as the FanDuel promo code in giving you the choice on how you want to wager your bonus bets. Other than keeping in mind the seven day time limit, you’re free to split up and divide your bonus bets into as many wagers as you want.

bet365′s bet and get offer works identically in North Carolina and the other states it’s in. The only difference is in amount, as North Carolina players get $200 bonus bets after their first bet settles while those in other states get $150.

The first bet safety net offered by bet365 is the sign-up bonus most different from the rest. You can wager up to $1,000 and get paid back the money you lost in bonus bets should your first bet lose. This offer is available in each legal bet365 state.

Previewing Tuesday’s First Four games using bet365 odds

The two games tipping off the NCAA Tournament in First Four action are Wagner vs Howard and Colorado State vs Virginia. The winner of those games will advance to the first round and battle North Carolina and Texas, respectively.

Howard and Colorado State are the respective favorites entering the game. Howard are three point favorites at -165 to win while Colorado State are two point favorites at -140. Wagner’s moneyline is +140 while Virginia is at +120.

The totals markets are noticeably different for each game, with Wagner vs Howard being set at an even 128 points while Colorado State vs Virginia is set at 120.5 points, with -110 odds on each market.

My predictions are Wagner and Colorado State will come out with the wins. I think Virginia will fail to cover the spread and lose in a low scoring game against Colorado State while Howard loses by a handful of points to Wagner in an upset.

bet365 terms and conditions

Welcome Bonus T&C’s Welcome Bonus Get a First Bet Safety Net up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets! T&C’s New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, NJ, IA, CO, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, OH only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Bonus Bets if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Welcome Bonus Bet $5+, Get $150 in Bonus Bets! T&C’s New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, NJ, IA, KY, IN, LA, CO, VA, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Bonus Bets at bet365. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Welcome Bonus North Carolina: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets! T&C’s Must be 21+ and present in North Carolina. Full T&C apply. Gambling problem? Call 877-718-5543 or visit morethanagame.nc.gov

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.