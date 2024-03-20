bet365 North Carolina bonus code PINEWS: Bet on First Four with $1K first bet or earned bonus bets

If you’re looking to bet on March Madness’ First Four games Wednesday in the Tar Heel State, you’ll be able to do so with a $1,000 maximum first bet safety net or $200 in bonus bets that become yours after you settle your first $5+ bet. Use the bet365 North Carolina bonus code PINEWS and you’ll be able to choose from these two promotions.

Similarly outside North Carolina, PINEWS remains the bet365 bonus code to use if you’re looking to register. You’ll also be able to choose a first bet safety net or unlock $150 in bonus bets after you settle your first $5+ bet. If you’re located outside North America, use bonus code PI365 and you’ll be enrolled in your country’s respective promotion.

Ins and outs of the bet365 North Carolina bonus code PINEWS

Minimum odds requirement

Simply put, you won’t receive any bonus bets if your first wager has ineligible odds. Odds of -500 or longer are what bet365 requires your first bet to be. These can be odds such as +340 or -210, but odds like -770 aren’t eligible.

It can be easy to forget this step if you’ve signed up with other North Carolina sportsbook promotions before. Fanatics Sportsbook is the only other platform with a minimum odds requirement. So take your time and double check your betslip before submitting it.

How bonus bets are credited

The way you potentially earn bonus bets varies depending on which promotion you claim. If you choose one of bet365′s bet and get offers, your first bet can settle win or loss and you’ll still get access to the respective amount of bonus bets in your state.

If you redeem bet365′s first bet safety net, you need to lose your first bet in order to receive bonus bets. If you bet $500 and lose, $500 in bonus bets is what you get back. If you bet $500 and win, no bonus bets come your way but you at least won your bet.

How bonus bets can be used

Whence you receive bonus bets, the fun amplifies. Rather than bet365 dictating how you can spend your bonus bets, they let you be the one to decide how much you want to wager across as many different bets as you want. Bonus bets expire after seven days, but other than that you have free reign to control how you spend your bonus bets.

Previewing Grambling State vs Montana State and Colorado vs Boise State with bet365 odds

The two favorites according to bet365 odds are Montana State (four point favorites) and Colorado (2.5 point favorites). Their respective moneyline odds are -170 and -150. Grambling State (+145) and Boise State (+125) are the underdogs in the two games.

My picks are for Montana State to cover four points and Boise State’s moneyline. In the case of Montana State, their elite three point shooting will carry them in my mind. They also have the best player in the game with Robert Ford III being the defensive player of the year in the Big Sky.

My pick in favor of Boise State is due to being stunned at their seeding. Colorado is a good and dangerous team, but Boise State should’ve been a higher seed in my opinion. I think their losses to what I consider to be good teams were overblown by the committee, and they’ll yield a nice return with a win.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.