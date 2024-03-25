bet365 North Carolina bonus code PINEWS: Choose $1K safety net or $200 guaranteed bonus bets Monday

PINEWS is the bet365 North Carolina bonus code you can type in when signing up to unlock your choice of two new user promos. The promos are a $1,000 first bet safety net (First bet insurance), or a bet $5, get $200 bonus bets offer. In states outside North Carolina, you can choose bet365′s first bet safety net or bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets offer using that same bonus code.

Note for new users outside North America: Use PI365 after clicking here to sign up in your respective country.

I lay out information on each bonus code below as well as give instructions on how to register so you don’t get lost along the way of registering. You can also read a preview of Monday’s sports calendar at the bottom of this piece.

All the information you need to know about the bet365 North Carolina bonus code and bonuses elsewhere

How to register for your bet365 account

If you want to make an account and claim one of bet365′s bonuses, click on the link or offer module above in this piece corresponding to what you’re looking to register for.

bet365 will guide you along each step of the way, but steps you’ll come across include entering your personal information, reading the terms and conditions, choosing your bonus, and completing a $10 minimum deposit.

Make sure you have -500 or longer odds on your bet

If you’ve signed up for other North Carolina sports betting sites or sportsbooks in other states, a minimum odds requirement may not be something you’ve come across before. bet365 is one of the few sportsbooks with a minimum odds requirement dictating your first bet must have odds of -500 or longer.

Luckily for you, this shouldn’t be too big an issue. Odds like -500 or -750 won’t pay out much money if you win unless you bet a hefty sum. But odds like -200 or any underdog market with a + symbol will yield more payout in comparison.

How each bet365 bonus works

As I noted at the beginning of this piece, bet365′s first bet safety net is a form of first bet insurance. This type of promo is is a sportsbooks way of refunding your first wager’s stake back if you lose. However, your refund isn’t in cash but bonus bets instead, so keep that in mind.

If you redeem a bet and get offer from bet365 in your respective state, your first bet needs to be $5 or more. After it settles (Win or loss doesn’t matter), your account gets credited with bonus bets.

All of bet365′s bonus bets expire after seven days pass. One of the perks of this offer however is being able to choose how you split up and wager through your funds, which is a feature bet365 only shares with the FanDuel promo code.

Monday’s sporting schedule to wager on bet365 with

A large 11 game NBA slate highlights Monday’s sports betting calendar with a couple of marquee matchups between the 76ers and Kings, and Pacers and Clippers.

Before those games tip, the Celtics vs Hawks is the next best game on the slate with the Trail Blazers vs Rockets being a notable game for the Western Conference play-in tournament.

You can also begin wagering on the Sweet 16 in the Men’s March Madness field or the second round in the Women’s March Madness bracket which sees UConn, Notre Dame, and Iowa be just a few of the teams in action.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.