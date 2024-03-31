bet365 North Carolina bonus code & BetMGM North Carolina bonus code: Claim new user promos Sunday

Two of the best North Carolina sports betting sites have welcome bonuses waiting for new players in the Tar Heel State to redeem. As the title of this article indicates those are the bet365 North Carolina bonus code and BetMGM North Carolina bonus code.

PINEWS is the bet365 bonus code to use, while INQUIRERNEWS is the BetMGM bonus code. bet365 gives you the choice of two promos: Their $1,000 first bet safety net or bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets. BetMGM gives you a bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets promo.

If you’re reading this piece outside North Carolina, scroll down and find a section included for the promos available in your state. With Sunday’s slate offering NBA, March Madness, MLB, and more, now is a great time to take advantage of one of these promos.

Going into detail on how the bet365 North Carolina bonus code & BetMGM North Carolina bonus code work

bet365: $1,000 first bet safety net or bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets

If you choose bet365′s first bet safety net, you’re insuring your first bet. This means if you lose up to $1,000 on your first wager, that amount will be paid back to you in bonus bets. Bonus bets from any bet365 promotion can be used and split in any way you desire.

If you choose bet365′s bet $5, get $200 offer, your first bet of $5 or more just needs to settle. It can win, lose, or push and you’ll still be guaranteed $200 worth of bonus bets. You have seven days to use all bonus bets earned from bet365 before they expire.

Note that each bet365 promotion comes with a minimum odds requirement of -500 or longer. This means if you bet on a market such as -800, you’ll lose the rights to receive any bonus bets. So make sure your wager is on something like -200 or +300.

BetMGM: Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets

BetMGM’s bet and get promotion works differently than bet365′s in a few ways. For starters, your first bet of $5 or more doesn’t need to settle before you earn bonus bets. You’ll get them as soon as your first betslip is submitted.

BetMGM also doesn’t have a minimum odds requirement to keep in mind. The final difference is how bonus bets are paid out, as you get six $25 wagers to use over the next seven days.

What the bet365 bonus code and BetMGM bonus codes are in other states

If you’re not in North Carolina, bet365 gives you the choice of their previously mentioned $1,000 maximum first bet safety net or a bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets promotion that works identically to what I already discussed. PINEWS remains the code to use for bet365.

BetMGM is a bit different however, as there are two codes to choose: INQUIRERNEWS and PINEWS1600. If you use code INQUIRERNEWS, you’re insuring your first bet up to $1,500. You’ll get five bonus bets back equal to 20% of your stake or your stake back as one bet depending on if you wagered less or more than $50.

Code PINEWS1600 scores a 20% deposit match bonus worth up to $1,600 in bonus bets. Anything you deposit up to $8,000 gets matched, but know BetMGM has a 10x wagering requirement you’ll need to meet within 30 days to keep bonus bets and winnings from expiring.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.