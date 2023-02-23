Bet365 Virginia bonus code nets $200 bet credits for Thursday’s NBA slate

Redeem the Bet365 Virginia bonus code to begin claiming $200 in bet credits. Bet credits will be deposited into your account following registration and your first bet of at least $1 settling. The only rule for your first $1 bet is the odds must be -500 or longer (i.e., -200 is passable, while odds of -550 are not).

The easiest way to begin signing up for your Bet365 Virginia bonus code is clicking on one of the modules below or this link. Simply follow the steps Bet365 outlines, make your initial deposit, and place your first bet. No bonus code needs to be typed in for this sportsbook promo code.

Explaining your Bet365 Virginia bonus code

The Bet365 Virginia bonus code is redeemable in “The Old Dominion State,” as well as New Jersey, Colorado, and Ohio. $200 in bet credits is a generous welcome offer amount that Bet365 couldn’t make much easier to claim.

Sign-up for your account with Bet365 by using the links in this piece and enter your personal information. This information includes name, address, and last four digits of your SSN. As mentioned earlier, there’s no bonus code to type in during the process.

Bet365 will require you to deposit a minimum of $10 into your account before you’re able to place your first bet of at least $1. Make sure your first bet has odds of -500 or longer, such as +225, to be eligible.

After this first bet settles one way or the other, $200 bet credits will be deposited into your account to be used on any of the extensive betting markets Bet365 has for you.

See where Bet365 ranks in the Inquirer’s best sports betting apps

Tuesday’s NBA slate to wager your Bet365 Virginia bonus code on

Game Time Game Celtics @ Pacers Time 7:00 p.m. EST Game Pistons @ Magic Time 7:00 p.m. EST Game Nuggets @ Cavaliers Time 7:00 p.m. EST Game Pelicans @ Raptors Time 7:30 p.m. EST Game Grizzlies @ 76ers Time 7:30 p.m. EST Game Spurs @ Mavericks Time 8:30 p.m. EST Game Thunder @ Jazz Time 9:00 p.m. EST Game Trail Blazers @ Kings Time 10:00 p.m. EST Game Lakers @ Warriors Time 10:00 p.m. EST

New customers looking to place their first $1 minimum wager on Bet365 have no shortage of NBA action at their disposal to bet on. Nine NBA games are on hand Thursday, with 18 of the association’s 30 teams in action with just over 20 games left before the race for the NBA Finals is on.

There aren’t many teams playing out of playoff contention, with the Spurs, Pistons, and Magic being the only three teams clearly out of the running.

The Lakers and Warriors’ game will have loads of eyes on it due to the star power of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Although Stephen Curry remains out for Golden State, the Warriors are always a dangerous team, particularly at home where they’re 22-7.

Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokić will both look to have statement games to strengthen their MVP candidacies against the Grizzlies and Cavaliers, respectively.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo set to miss some time with a wrist injury, the two big men appear to be in fantastic position to battle it out with the Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic for the award during the season’s final stretch.

How to sign-up for your Bet365 Virginia bonus code

Click on the modules in this piece to be directed to Bet365′s registration page Enter and verify whatever personal information Bet365 prompts from you You don’t need to worry about being prompted to type in a bonus code, as there’s none required Read and agree to the terms and conditions Bet365 has for your welcome offer Make your initial deposit of at least $10 Find a market with minimum odds of -500 to bet at least $1 on Regardless if your $1+ bet wins or loses, you’ll see $200 bet credits deposited into your account following the settlement of your first bet The only way bet credits expire is if your account shows 90 consecutive days of inactivity

Stake your claim to the NBA MVP with a futures bet on Bet365

If you feel strongly about one of the five MVP contenders listed earlier, place a futures bet on them winning the award on Bet365.

Jokic is the frontrunner at -280, which would be a remarkable third consecutive MVP award for the 28 year old. Embiid and Antetokounmpo trail the Nuggets center at +500 and +650, respectively.

If you’re looking for a longer shot, Doncic and Tatum are both priced at +1400. You can also bet on LeBron James (+6600), Ja Morant (+8000), or Kevin Durant (+15000).

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.