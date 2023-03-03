Bet365 Virginia bonus code nets $200 bet credits for Friday games

Ahead of Friday’s full slate of sports action, redeem your Bet365 Virginia bonus code so you can receive $200 bet credits after your first qualifying wager of $1 settles. Beginning the process of registering couldn’t be easier, as you can click on this link or either of the offer modules below.

You don’t need to type in a promo code during sign-up. Just follow Bet365′s steps and make sure your qualifying wager has odds of -500 or longer (-470 odds are OK, but -570 odds aren’t). After this wager has settled, you’ll receive your bet credits regardless of your initial wager’s result.

Describing your Bet365 Virginia bonus code in greater detail

Virginia is the most recent state Bet365 launched in, and new customers can take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promo codes with the Bet365 Virginia bonus code. Not only does Bet365 offer a solid welcome offer, but they make it very easy to sign-up for.

The registration process is streamlined by the lack of a bonus code needing to be entered during sign-up. That means you can just click on the offer module above to begin signing up for your account and be finished in just a couple of minutes.

After you’ve completed your initial deposit, you have to find a betting market of -500 or longer odds to place a $1 wager on. You can bet more than just $1, but that’s the minimum amount required for you to receive your bet credits after your wager settles.

Bet credits aren’t able to be withdrawn for cash, but can be used as currency for you to wager on Bet365′s extensive markets.

Previewing Friday’s sports slate with the latest Bet365 odds

Bet365 customers have a massive slate of NBA action on their hands Friday. Ten games are taking place, with many of the league’s best teams in action. This includes the Celtics, who’ve been atop the NBA Finals futures odds all season.

They host the Nets in the most lopsided game in Bet365′s eyes. This game has an 11 point spread with the Celtics moneyline odds being -600. As for the closest game of the day, that would be the Timberwolves vs. Lakers. The Lakers are just one point home favorites with a -115 priced moneyline.

The best spread value bet is wagering the Trail Blazers to cover the 6.5 point spread, as they’re underdogs against an inconsistent Hawks team. The fact that the Hawks are favorited as much as they are is surprising given their struggles all season.

Additionally, bettors have hockey as a betting option, as five games will be played. The game featuring the two best teams is the Devils vs Golden Knights. Bet365 favors the Golden Knights by the slimmest of margins, as their moneyline is -105 whereas the Devils are priced at -115.

See the latest Stanley Cup odds with just one month left in the season

Steps needed when registering for your Bet365 Virginia bonus code

Start the sign-up process by clicking on this piece’s Bet365 offer modules Enter and verify your personal information such as name, address, and last four digits of your SSN Bet365 won’t prompt you to use a bonus code during sign-up Read Bet365′s terms and conditions to make sure you fully understand your welcome offer Make your initial deposit of at least $10 Find a betting market with -500 odds or longer (I.e. a market with +110 odds) to bet your first $1 wager on No matter if your first bet wins or loses, you’ll receive $200 in bet credits after it settles The only way your bet credits will be void is if your account is inactive for 90 consecutive days

Wager with Bet365′s NBA early payout offer

Bet365 has a fantastic promotion available to customers that lasts through the conclusion of the NBA Finals. This promotion is their NBA early payout offer.

What this means is you can bet on a team’s moneyline and win your wager if they take the lead by 20 points at any point during the game. It won’t matter if they end up losing the game. As long as they lead by 20, your bet will be paid out as a victory.

Additionally, this applies to parlays. Parlay bettors can add a moneyline wager to their parlay and win that leg as long as the aforementioned criteria is met.

Just make sure you read through the promotion’s terms and conditions before opting in to make sure you understand the entirety of this fantastic offer.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.