Bet365 Virginia bonus code nets $365 in bonus bets when you wager $1

New customers residing in Virginia looking for a generous welcome bonus can redeem the Bet365 Virginia bonus code in this piece and claim $365 in bonus bets. You’ll earn bonus bets after a qualifying wager of at least $1 settles. Qualifying wagers must have odds of -500 or longer (Meaning anything between -500 and a + priced bet).

You can begin the process of redeeming your welcome bonus by clicking this link or the offer module below. This welcome offer is redeemable without a bonus code. Bet365 will guide you through the necessary steps, including making a $10 deposit before you’re able to place your first wager.

This welcome offer is also available outside of Virginia. New Jersey, Colorado, and Ohio are the other three states new players can play in.

Further describing your Bet365 Virginia bonus code

Bet365 is a rising name in the betting industry, with them becoming one of the best sports betting sites on the market in extremely quick fashion.

Registering for the Bet365 bonus code in Virginia or the other three states this offer’s available in is an easy process. You can start by clicking on the offer module above and typing in whatever information Bet365 prompts from you.

You won’t need to type in a bonus code during the registration process, but you’ll need to make an initial deposit of at least $10 to finalize the creation of your account.

After you’ve signed up, place your first wager of at least $1 on any market. You can wager as much as you can afford, but all it takes is a $1 bet settling in order for you to receive $365 in bonus bets. As mentioned earlier, your odds must be -500 or longer.

With Saturday’s sporting slate being a loaded one of basketball and hockey action, you’ll find no shortage of markets to choose from when looking to place your first bet.

Looking at Saturday’s betting slate for Bet365 customers

The sporting slate available to Bet365 customers Saturday is predominantly basketball, with six NBA games and March Madness’ Eight Eight action getting underway.

The Elite Eight’s most fascinating gam will be between No. 9 Florida Atlantic University vs No. 3 Kansas State. Neither of these teams were Final Four contenders in the eyes of most when the tournament tipped off, but they’ve defied all the odds up through this point.

In the NBA, the Suns and 76ers’ game is one of the most fascinating of the day, with Joel Embiid looking to continue to cement his MVP case. Also taking place is a game between the Bucks and Nuggets, who sit at first place in their respective conference’s standings.

The Nets will battle the Heat in an important game, as neither team wants to be in the play-in tournament. The kings will look to continue their hot streak against the Jazz, and the Pelicans will battle the Clippers who’re without Paul George.

In the NHL, all but two teams are in action Saturday. 15 games are slated to be played, and the Stanley Cup playoffs are just around the corner, making this day of action pivotal for all involved.

Register for your Bet365 Virginia bonus code with these steps

The offer module above will direct you to Bet365′s sign-up page Enter and verify personal information such as name, address, age, and last four digits of your SSN No bonus code needs to be typed in during registration Read and agree to Bet365′s terms and conditions for your offer Deposit at least $10 into your account Wager at least $1 on any betting market with -500 or longer odds After your first bet settles, $365 in bonus bets will be deposited into your account As long as your account doesn’t go inactive for 90 consecutive days, your bonus bets won’t expire

Utilize Bet365′s early payout offer the rest of March Madness

Throughout the rest of the NCAA Tournament, you can win your pre-game placed moneyline bet if your backed team takes the lead at any point by 15 or more points.

If your team ends up losing the game or winning by less than 15 points, your bet will still be counted as a win.

Should you include a moneyline bet into a parlay, this promotion still applies. You’ll win the moneyline leg of your parlay as long as your team leads at any point by 15 points.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.