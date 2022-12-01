New players looking to bet on Week 13 TNF action can use BetMGM’s bonus code INQUIRERMGM during sign-up to redeem a $1,000 risk-free bet.

BetMGM bonus code for Week 13 TNF

Read up on BetMGM’s bonus code

Read up on the best sports betting apps

One of the best welcome offers new players will find in the betting industry comes from BetMGM and their $1,000 risk-free bet. BetMGM is home to fantastic live betting options, a large selection of game and player props, and more.

To enroll in this welcome offer, click the offer code above and type in promo code INQUIRERMGM when prompted during sign-up. After your initial deposit is made, you can wager your first bet up to $1,000.

If you’re unsuccessful in your result, your stake will be refunded in free bets after your initial wager has settled.

Previewing Week 13 TNF with BetMGM

Week 13′s TNF clash is bound to be an entertaining one, as the 8-3 Buffalo Bills battle the 6-5 New England Patriots in an NFC East showdown.

The Bills are coming off a nail-biter of a game against the Lions on Thanksgiving. Buffalo won the game 28-25 thanks to late game heroics from Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs. That game was more closely contested than many expected going in, making it five games since the Bills’ last statement victory.

Meanwhile, the Patriots are coming off a 33-26 loss to the Vikings on Thanksgiving. Mac Jones plated one of his best games of his career, throwing for 382 yards and two touchdowns. The Patriots’ defense has been one of the NFL’s elite this season, and are likely to provide the Bills a tough matchup.

BetMGM has the Bills as one possession favorites on the road. That said, New England’s style of play could help them cover the spread in this one. It wouldn’t be shocking these teams to score more than the 44 projected points, as they’ve combined for 118 points in their last two meetings.

Read up on the latest Super Bowl Odds

What is BetMGM’s bonus code?

BetMGM Bonus Code INQUIRERMGM BetMGM Sportsbook Promo $1,000 Risk-Free Bet Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New Customers only. Must be 21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply

How to use BetMGM’s bonus code

Make a BetMGM Sportsbook account by clicking on the offer above Click the ‘Register’ button Enter and verify your personal details Type in promo code INQUIRERMGM during registration Read the offer’s Terms and Conditions Finish setting up your account Make your initial deposit of $10+ Place your first bet risk-free on any Week 13 TNF market If your bet is unsuccessful, you’ll be given a free bet equal in value to your stake up to $1,000 Your free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will expire within seven days

Refer-a-Friend to BetMGM Sportsbook

21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. T&Cs apply.

BetMGM is willing to dish out additional rewards for users who refer someone to their sportsbook. To receive these rewards, send someone your referral code, and have them sign-up using it.

Following sign-up, your referral needs to wager $50 or more on a market of -200 odds or longer. They can then choose a $50 sportsbook bonus, $50 casino bonus, or a poker bonus that both parties will receive.

This is a charitable offer from BetMGM which can be redeemed as many as 20 times per month. That means the maximum amount of sportsbook bonuses you can earn is $1,000.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.