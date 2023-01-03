With the wait for Ohio sports betting in the rear-view mirror, residents looking to get into the action can redeem the BetMGM bonus PIOHIO to receive first bet insurance up to $1,000 in site credit.

BetMGM bonus code

Learn about the latest happenings with Ohio sports betting

Learn about everything related to BetMGM Sportsbook

See where BetMGM ranks in our list of best sports betting sites

BetMGM’s welcome offer for Ohio residents is one of the most generous ones for new players, as the renowned sportsbook is giving every new customer $1,000 first bet insurance paid in site credit.

If this welcome offer is one you want to redeem, click the offer code above to be directed to BetMGM Sportsbook. When you get prompted for a promo code, make sure to type in PIOHIO to be enrolled in this offer.

If your first bet up to $1,000 is unsuccessful, your bet insurance will ensure your wager is returned to your account in site credit. With the impressive slate of sporting action scheduled for January, this is a welcome offer we can’t encourage you to utilize enough.

Taking a look at the January sports schedule for Ohio sports bettors

January is always one of the most action packed month on the sports calendar, as football dominates the airwaves with the most meaningful games of the sport.

The college football national championship game is being played on Jan. 9. In the NFL, the playoffs will begin on Jan. 14 with the wild card round. The divisional round and conference championship games will also be played this month.

Elsewhere, the NBA and NHL regular seasons are also in mid-season form. The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the brightest and most entertaining teams in the NBA to watch, which make them that much more of a thrilling team to wager on.

Although the Columbus Blue Jackets haven’t experienced the same success thus far, they do offer Ohio residents another hometown team to bet on.

What is the BetMGM bonus code?

BetMGM Welcome Offer Bonus Code PIOHIO BetMGM Welcome Offer First Bet Insurance up to $1,000 Paid in Site Credit BetMGM Welcome Offer T&C’s 21+, OH Only, Full Terms and Conditions Apply

Steps to sign-up for your BetMGM bonus code

Be taken directly to BetMGM Sportsbook by clicking on the offer code in this piece Click the sign-up button Enter and verify your personal information with BetMGM Sportsbook Read and agree to the Terms and Conditions for your BetMGM Ohio promo code When BetMGM prompts you for a promo code, type in the phrase PIOHIO Make your initial deposit of $10+ Place your first bet on any sporting market up to $1,000 Should your bet result in a loss, as a result of your bet insurance, your stake up to $1,000 will be refunded in site credit

Ohio sports betting timeline

Ohio is late to the game when it comes to having legalized sports betting. The northeast region of the United States has embraced legalized betting for years, while Ohio just recently gave the nod of approval.

The law legalizing sports betting was signed into law in December of 2021. The 12 months that followed that were spent getting things in place to ensure launch day would go off without a hitch.

The launch of sports betting has projected to rake in a significant amount of money due to the high population Ohio has of over 11 million people.

21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.