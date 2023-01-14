If you’re an Ohio resident looking to wager on Saturday’s playoff action, the BetMGM Ohio bonus code for you is PIOHIO. You’ll receive a similar offer that grants you first bet insurance up to $1,000 paid in site credit.

New customers across the rest of the country looking for a generous welcome offer can redeem the BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM and receive a similar $1,000 welcome bonus.

BetMGM Ohio bonus code for Saturday’s NFL playoff action

Few welcome offers in the industry can compare to the BetMGM bonus code. $1,000 in first bet insurance paid as site credit is available to all Ohio residents. Meanwhile, a $1,000 bonus is available to new customers elsewhere who register with the sportsbook.

Just make sure you use your respective promo code PIOHIO or INQUIRERMGM when signing up for your account, and make your initial deposit.

After these steps are completed, you can place your first bet up to $1,000 and let your respective welcome offer kick in.

BetMGM previews Saturday’s NFL playoff action

The two NFL postseason games kicking off the festivities are 49ers vs Seahawks, and Jaguars vs Chargers.

The 49ers and Seahawks are long-time foes in the NFC West, and are incredibly familiar with one another. The 49ers won the two games played during the regular season, but lost four in a row before before that. BetMGM heavily favors the 49ers, as they’ve won ten consecutive games.

On the other side, you have the Chargers and Jaguars, two teams that faced off in September in a game Jacksonville won 38-10. This game is projected to be much closer in BetMGM’s eyes, with the visiting Chargers being the slightest of favorites.

What is your BetMGM bonus code?

BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM BetMGM bonus Get a $1,000 risk-free bet BetMGM bonus code T&C’s 21+, AZ, NJ, IN, CO, KS, TN, WV, IA, MD, PA, VA, MI, DC, WY Only. Offer Not Available in NY. Full Terms and Conditions Apply. BetMGM Ohio bonus code PIOHIO BetMGM Ohio bonus First Bet Insurance up to $1,000 Paid in Site Credit BetMGM Ohio bonus code T&C’s 21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER

Steps to redeeming the BetMGM bonus code

Use the offer code above to be directed to BetMGM Sportsbook Hit the ‘Register’ button to begin creating your account Enter and verify your personal details When asked for a promo code, type in INQUIRERMGM or PIOHIO to redeem your respective offer Read BetMGM’s Terms and Conditions in place for your welcome offer Finish setting up your account Make your initial deposit of $10+ and place your first bet up to $1,000 on any Saturday NFL playoff game Regardless of which welcome offer you choose, you won’t lose your stake in real money should you lose.

Receive bonus funds with BetMGM’s multi-sport missions

Must be 21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only.

More bonus funds can be claimed by BetMGM customers thanks to this promotion.

Wager $50 on the NFL, NBA, NHL, CBB, and the EPL to receive $25 in bonus bets. Each sport you wager $50 on will reward you with $5 in bonus bets.

An additional $25 in bonus bets will be earned through BetMGM after you’ve bet $5 on each of the sports mentioned above.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.