The NBA always has a thrilling Tuesday slate on TNT, and new sports bettors looking to wager on the games can redeem the exclusive BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM50 for a marvelous welcome bonus of a $50 bonus bet and $1,000 back in bonus bets should your first bet lose.

If you live in Ohio, you can redeem the BetMGM Ohio bonus code INQUIRERMGM for a similar $1,000 welcome offer.

Exclusive BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM50

BetMGM Ohio bonus code INQUIRERMGM

Not many welcome offers can top the exclusive BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM50. Thanks to this bonus code, new players can earn a $50 bonus bet along with as much as $1,000 of their initial bet’s stake back as bonus bets.

Place your first bet up to $1,000, and receive your stake back as bonus bets if it loses. Additionally, your $50 bonus bet will be earned after the settlement of your first bet.

Ohio sports bettors can redeem INQUIRERMGM as their bonus code to get a similar offer where they’ll receive up to $1,000 back in bonus bets should their first bet be unsuccessful.

Previewing Tuesday’s TNT NBA slate

Sports bettors will see four of the most exciting teams in the NBA in action during Tuesday’s TNT NBA slate. The action tips off with the Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. EST. That game will be followed by the Los Angeles Clippers taking on the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:00 p.m. EST.

The Celtics have been the NBA’s best team all season, with Jayson Tatum playing like an MVP candidate. With Jaylen Brown back and healthy in the lineup, the Celtics have elite scoring, defense, and chemistry.

This makes them a very tough matchup for the Heat, who’ve battled lots of injuries this season and average the fewest points in the NBA.

On the West Coast, the Clippers and Lakers have both been injury ridden. However, the Clippers have Kawhi Leonard and Paul George healthy at the same time, which has helped them rise to sixth in the West.

The Lakers will need a major performance from LeBron James. James has been downright sensational this season, averaging 29.8 points per game and playing as well as ever at the age of 38. However, the lack of Anthony Davis could be this team’s downfall Tuesday

Read more about the latest NBA Finals odds

What is your BetMGM bonus code?

BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM50 BetMGM bonus Exclusive: Get a $50 Bonus Bet + up to $1K Back in Bonus Bets with INQUIRERMGM50! BetMGM bonus code T&C’s 21+, AZ, NJ, IN, CO, KS, TN, WV, IA, MD, PA, VA, MI, DC, WY Only. Offer Not Available in NY. Full Terms and Conditions Apply. BetMGM Ohio bonus code INQUIRERMGM BetMGM Ohio bonus First Bet Offer: Get up to $1,000 Paid Back in Bonus Bets if You Don’t Win with INQUIRERMGM! BetMGM Ohio bonus code T&C’s 21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER BetMGM cross sell bonus code PICOMBO BetMGM cross sell bonus Bet $10 on Any Market, Win $200 ($100 Free + $100 Casino FreePlay) BetMGM cross sell bonus T&C’s New users only, 21+. Offer available in MI, NJ, PA & WV only. Full T&C apply

How to redeem your BetMGM bonus code

Click on your respective BetMGM bonus code above to be directed to the sign-up page Hit the ‘Register’ button and begin entering and verifying your personal details When prompted, use either INQUIRERMGM50 or INQUIRERMGM to redeem your welcome offer Read BetMGM’s Terms and Conditions for your offer Finish setting up your account Make your first deposit of $10+ and place your first bet up to $1,000 on any market you desire If this loses with bonus code INQUIRERMGM50, you’ll get your stake back as bonus bets Those using code INQUIRERMGM50 will also get $50 in bonus bets once your bet has settled If you redeemed bonus code INQUIRERMGM, you’ll get up to $1,000 paid back in bonus bets if you didn’t win Your bonus bets will expire after 7 days and cannot be withdrawn for real cash

Check out BetMGM’s cross sell welcome offer

New users only, 21+. Offer available in MI, NJ, PA & WV only. Full T&C apply.

For a limited time, BetMGM Sportsbook has a cross sell welcome offer residents in four U.S. states can redeem.

Type in the BetMGM bonus code PICOMBO when prompted to take advantage of a $200 welcome offer should your first $10 bet win.

Your winnings will be divided between your BetMGM Sportsbook and BetMGM Casino account.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.