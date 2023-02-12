BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM scores $1,000 Super Bowl first bet bonus

Few welcome offers in the industry can top the BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM. If you redeem this bonus code when registering for your account, you’ll unlock a first bet offer for $1,000 that will reward your stake back in the form of bonus bets if you end up losing your first bet.

Additionally, BetMGM has rolled out a limited time welcome offer for new players in the form of bonus code INQUIRER100. With this bonus code, all you have to do is bet $10 on the Super Bowl to receive $100 in bonus bets. These bonus bets will immediately be credited, meaning you can use them on other Super Bowl markets that peak your interest.

There’s no sporting event that draws in more sports bets than the Super Bowl. You can be apart of the biggest betting day of the year by redeeming the BetMGM bonus code.

BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM unlocks brilliant $1,000 first bet Super Bowl bonus

BetMGM bonus code INQUIRER100 gets you $100 in bonus bets if you bet $10 on the big game

See what other promo codes you can redeem by checking out our best NFL betting sites

BetMGM’s welcome offer isn’t just generous, it’s easy to redeem. Regardless if this is the first or fifth sportsbook you’re signing up with, you’ll want a simple process in place to redeem your bonus.

If you’re looking to redeem your $1,000 first bet offer, just click on the link above or go to BetMGM to begin registering for your account. After you’ve entered your information, don’t forget to use the BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM. After you’ve completed your initial deposit of at least $10, choose the market you want to bet on and place your first wager of up to $1,000.

You can rest assured knowing if this bet doesn’t win, you won’t owe that money out of pocket. Your stake will get paid back into your BetMGM account in the form of bonus bets. These bets can’t be withdrawn, but they can be used on any other marker throughout the next seven days.

Their other bonus code INQUIRER100 is also easy to redeem. Just use this code at sign-up and wager $10 on the big game. The second your first bet’s been placed, $100 in bonus bets will be yours to use on other Super Bowl bets.

Previewing the Super Bowl with BetMGM’s odds

The betting lines for the Super Bowl are extremely tight, with the Philadelphia Eagles edging out the Kansas City Chiefs as 1.5 point favorites.

The point total BetMGM has set is 50.5. These teams led the NFL in points per game this season, and would appear to be locks to score more points than 50.5 based on their raw statistics.

But both defenses are incredibly stout and have been playing their best football in recent weeks.

Patrick Mahomes’ high-ankle sprain won’t do him any favors against an Eagles pass rush that tallied 70 regular season sacks. Likewise, the Chiefs’ defensive line and secondary both played their best games of the season in the AFC Championship Game.

If you’re looking to find a factor differentiating these teams, the coaching staff could be one. Nick Sirianni has been one of the best coaches in the league this season. But Andy Reid is standing on the sideline across from him, and trails just Bill Belichick in NFL history playoff wins.

How do I redeem by BetMGM bonus code and get my Super Bowl welcome bonus?

Click on the BetMGM bonus code above you wish to redeem in order to begin registering for your account Enter and verify your personal details When prompted for your BetMGM bonus code, type in INQUIRERMGM or INQUIRER100 Read and agree to BetMGM’s Terms and Conditions for your welcome offer Make your initial deposit of $10+ Place your first bet up to $1,000 on any Super Bowl market that you wish if you redeemed bonus code INQUIRER100 Your stake will be refunded back to your account in the form of bonus bets if your initial bet loses Your bonus bets will expire after seven days of being credited to your account and cannot be withdrawn in the form of real cash If you redeemed bonus code INQUIRER100, find a Super Bowl market to place your first $10 bet on Immediately after this bet’s been placed, $100 in bonus bets will be credited to your account

What is your BetMGM bonus code?

BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM BetMGM bonus First Bet Offer: Get up to $1,000 Paid Back in Bonus Bets if You Don’t Win BetMGM bonus code T&C’s New players only, 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, TN, VA, PA, OH, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply. BetMGM limited time bonus code INQUIRER100 BetMGM limited time bonus Bet $10 on the Big Game, Get $100 Instantly in Bonus Bets BetMGM limited time bonus code T&C’s New players only, 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, TN, VA, PA, OH, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

Claim up to $50 in bonus bets through BetMGM’s multi-sport missions

Must be 21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only.

If you wanted to earn additional bonus bets, you can do so by playing BetMGM’s multi-sport missions. As much as $50 can be yours in bonus bets if you wager $50 select sporting leagues.

You can earn up to $25 in bonus bets for betting $50 on the NFL, NBA, NHL, EPL, and CBB. Each league you meet the wagering requirement on will reward you $5 in bonus bets.

After you’ve bet on all five leagues, an additional $25 in bonus bets will be credited to your account.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.