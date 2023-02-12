BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM unlocks $1,000 Super Bowl pre game first bet offer

Betting on pre-game props is one of the most fun parts of Super Bowl Sunday, and the BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM unlocks a $1,000 first bet offer you can use on any pre-game prop. If your first bet up top $1,000 goes on to lose, your stake will be refunded in bonus bets, giving you nothing to worry about.

If you don’t want to redeem that offer, BetMGM has another bonus code for new players to choose. Redeem the BetMGM bonus code INQUIRER100 to get $100 in instant bonus bets after you place your first bet of $10 on any Super Bowl market.

BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM scores massive $1,000 Super Bowl first bet offer

BetMGM bonus code INQUIRER100 grants you $100 in bonus bets after $10 Super Bowl bet

Learn more about the best sports betting apps you can check out on Super Bowl Sunday

BetMGM’s selection of pre-game props are fun and have very strong odds. Because of this, you won’t want to miss out on redeeming either of the BetMGM bonus codes above.

INQUIRERMGM is the bonus code for you to type in during sign-up if you’re looking to redeem the $1,000 first bet offer. After you’ve made your initial deposit, you can trust knowing your first bet up to $1,000 will be paid back to you in bonus bets if it loses.

If you want to redeem BetMGM’s other welcome offer, you can do so by using bonus code INQUIRER100 when prompted. After your initial deposit, just find a market to place a $10 bet on and your account will instantly get credited with $100 in bonus bets.

What pre-game bets can I wager on with BetMGM?

BetMGM has all kinds of novelty pre-game prop bets to wager on. You can wager on the coin toss winner and outcome with odds of -105 for each team. The color of the gatorade bath is even something that can be wagered on, with yellow or green being the favorites at +175.

The other pre-game novelty bets you can wager on include which team will be the first to use a timeout or challenge. The Eagles being the first team to throw a challenge flag has the best odds at -110.

In terms of the actual game, the Pennsylvania based Eagles are favored to win the game ahead of kickoff, with moneyline odds of +105. The total is set at 50.5 points, and the spread for the game is 1.5 points.

If you’re looking for good player props to bet on pre-game, I encourage you to check out anytime touchdown scorers. These types of player props are great selections to throw into a parlay.

Players like Travis Kelce may not have the best odds at just -125 for scoring a touchdown, but he can be a nice addition to a parlay, especially if you throw players like DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert into the mix.

Step-by-step guide to redeeming your Super Bowl BetMGM bonus code

Use the offer codes above to be directed to BetMGM’s sign-up page Enter and verify your personal details like name, address, and age Make sure you use either INQUIRERMGM or INQUIRER100 when prompted for your BetMGM bonus code Read and agree to BetMGM’s Terms and Conditions Make your initial deposit of $10+ Place your first Super Bowl bet of either $10 or $1,000 depending on which offer you redeemed If you redeemed the $1,000 first bet offer, your stake will be paid back in bonus bets if you lose your first bet Your bonus bets cannot be withdrawn in the form of real cash and will expire after seven days If you redeemed bonus code INQUIRER100, you’ll immediately get $100 in bonus bets to use however you want on BetMGM after your $10 bet is placed

What is my BetMGM bonus code for Super Bowl pre-game betting?

BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM BetMGM bonus First Bet Offer: Get up to $1,000 Paid Back in Bonus Bets if You Don’t Win BetMGM bonus code T&C’s New players only, 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, TN, VA, PA, OH, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply. BetMGM bonus INQUIRER100 BetMGM limited time bonus Bet $10 on the Big Game, Get $100 Instantly in Bonus Bets BetMGM limited time bonus code T&C’s New players only, 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, TN, VA, PA, OH, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

Play BetMGM’s multi-sport missions on Super Bowl Sunday for as much as $50 in bonus bets

Must be 21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only.

Super Bowl Sunday is the final day BetMGM’s multi-sport missions can be played, as one of the leagues in play is the NFL.

Bet $50 on the NFL, NBA, EPL, NHL, and CBB. After you’ve bet $50 on a league, you’ll get $5 in bonus bets. When you multiply $5 with the five leagues, you have $25 in bonus bets.

BetMGM will recognize you’ve met your mission criteria and credit your account with an additional $25 in bonus bets, bringing your total in bonus bets to $50.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.