BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM grants $1,000 first bet for Tuesday’s slate

New BetMGM customers can claim a $1,000 first bet offer by using the BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM. It unlocks a first bet on the house, up to $1,000, that can be used on any game in any sport. You can begin registering by clicking on the offer codes in this piece.

As long as you type in the BetMGM bonus code when prompted, you can place your first bet on the renowned sportsbook up to $1,000 and be reassured your stake will be returned as bonus bets should you be unsuccessful.

This is an incredibly generous welcome offer from one of the most popular and trustworthy sportsbooks in the industry. With Tuesday’s college basketball slate featuring loads of marquee matchups, you won’t want to miss out.

Explaining your BetMGM bonus code further

It doesn’t matter if you’re looking to redeem your bonus code on BetMGM’s desktop site or mobile app. They’re among the best sports betting sites and apps you’ll find, with their generous welcome offer being a big reason why.

If you want to redeem a $1,000 first bet offer, just follow these steps. Start by registering for your account. You can begin the process by clicking on the offers in this piece. If you’ve already completed that part on your end, you can type in bonus code INQUIRERMGM.

After your initial deposit of $10 or more is made, you can wager as much as $1,000 on your first bet on any eligible prop or market. After you’ve placed your bet, you don’t need to worry about losing it since your stake will be paid back in bonus bets should it lose.

Step-by-step guide to using your BetMGM bonus code

Register for your BetMGM account by clicking on the modules in this piece Enter and verify the personal information BetMGM prompts from you Use your BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM Read and accept BetMGM’s terms and conditions Make your initial deposit of $10+ to finish the registration process Bet up to $1,000 on an eligible market or prop You’ll see your stake up to $1,000 paid back in bonus bets if your first bet loses Bonus bets will expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn for cash

Tuesday’s slate to bet your BetMGM bonus code on

College basketball is the sport most prominently featured Tuesday, with 12 of the top 25 ranked teams in the country in action. The BetMGM odds in the table below are subject to change and are accurate as of time of publish.

Game Moneyline Odds Game Villanova vs Xavier (16) Moneyline Odds Villanova +180

Xavier -225 Game Baylor (9) vs Kansas State (14) Moneyline Odds Baylor -120

Kansas State +100 Game Tennessee (11) vs Texas A&M (25) Moneyline Odds Tennessee +100

Texas A&M -120 Game Miami (13) vs Virginia Tech Moneyline Odds Miami +115

Virginia Tech -140 Game Marquette (10) vs Creighton (19) Moneyline Odds Marquette +180

Creighton -225 Game Indiana (17) vs Michigan State Moneyline Odds Indiana +145

Michigan State -175 Game Iowa State (23) vs Texas (8) Moneyline Odds Iowa State +260

Texas -350 Game Colorado State vs San Diego State (22) Moneyline Odds Colorado State +450

San Diego State -650

When looking at the moneyline odds for these games, a lot of value immediately jumps off the page. Tennessee, Miami, Marquette, and Indiana are all road underdogs against their respective opponents despite being ranked higher.

Granted, rankings don’t tell the entire story. Home court advantage is also a reason for these odds. That said, I’d feel comfortable betting on any of those road teams. Indiana is the team that jumps out in particular, as Michigan State is ninth in the Big Ten and lost to the Hoosiers by 13 in their first meeting.

Picking Kansas State as underdogs is also a bet I’d consider taking. The Wildcats are enjoying one of their program’s best seasons. Although they’ve lost a few games recently, they beat Baylor in their first meeting and have won some big games in the loaded Big 12 conference as well.

Outside of wagering a moneyline, I like Iowa State’s chances to cover the 7.5 spread against Texas. Iowa State’s played teams tightly all season. While it’s unlikely they win against Texas, a 15-1 team at home, a 7.5 point spread feels like a high amount.

Place a futures bet on the John R. Wooden Award Winner

In addition to being able to bet on the March Madness champion, BetMGM has opened the door for bettors to place futures bets on who the John. R Wooden Award Winner will be.

Zach Edey of Purdue is the leader at -1400, as the seven footer has put up averages of 22.1 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game.

Some good choices if you’re looking for a long shot behind Edey include Jalen Wilson (+1000) and Marcus Sasser (+2500).

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.