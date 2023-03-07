BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM: $1,000 first bet offer, bonus bets in Massachusetts

The BetMGM bonus code new customers can use to wager on Tuesday’s sporting action is INQUIRERMGM. When you use this bonus code during registration, you’re enrolling in their first bet offer which lets you get your first bet’s stake up to $1,000 paid back in bonus bets if you lose.

Massachusetts sports bettors can also use INQUIRERMGM as a bonus code to sign-up for BetMGM’s pre-registration welcome offer. With sports betting set to launch online on March 10th, residents can register for an account ahead of time to unlock $200 in bonus bets that’ll be ready to use on launch day.

Explaining your BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM

BetMGM’s sportsbook promo code is one of the best in the industry. A $1,000 first bet offer is a generous gesture that doesn’t take many steps to redeem. Click on the offer module above and enter your personal information to get started with the process.

When prompted for a bonus code, INQUIRERMGM is what you’ll need to type in. Do this and make your initial deposit of at least $10 to be enrolled in this welcome offer. If you lose your first wager up to $1,000, BetMGM will see to it you get paid back in bonus bets.

If you’re in Massachusetts, you can click the offer module above and sign-up awhile. Although you have to wait until March 10th to place your first bet, the bonus code INQUIRERMGM will make it so you have $200 in bonus bets that can be used when BetMGM goes live.

If you’re in one of the 16 states where BetMGM is already operational, Tuesday’s sporting slate will provide you lots of fantastic games to wager on.

Tuesday’s latest BetMGM sporting odds

With the NBA Finals odds heating up as the regular season nears an end, the NBA is the biggest sport in focus Tuesday. There are ten games for BetMGM customers to wager on, with the Grizzlies vs Lakers being one of the toughest games to predict.

BetMGM has the Lakers at -115 favorites by 1.5 points despite not having LeBron James. The Grizzlies will be without Ja Morant, which makes this a tough to predict game.

While I’d advise staying away from that game due to how close it’s projected to be, the Jazz vs Mavericks is an intriguing game.

The Jazz have struggled on the road this season, but are 31-34 and sit ninth in the West. Dallas is undoubtedly a good team with the duo of Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić leading the charge. But the Jazz are 9.5 point underdogs, which is a spread I’d be shocked if they couldn’t cover.

Other NBA games with a lot of intrigue Tuesday are Warriors vs Thunder, Nets vs Rockets, and 76ers vs Timberwolves.

How to redeem your BetMGM bonus code

1. Click the offer module above to be directed to BetMGM’s sign-up page

2. Enter and verify your personal information and type INQUIRERMGM when prompted

3. Make your first deposit of $10 or more after agreeing to your welcome offer’s terms and conditions

4. Bet as much as $1,000 on any betting market

5. If your first bet loses, you’ll get your stake back paid back as bonus bets

6. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn for cash and will expire after seven days

Steps to sign-up for your BetMGM Massachusetts bonus code

1. Click on the offer module above to begin creating your account

2. Enter and verify your personal information including name, address, age, and last four digits of your SSN so BetMGM can verify you

3. When prompted for a bonus code, this is when you type in INQUIRERMGM

4. BetMGM won’t require you to make an initial deposit during registration

5. $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account when sports betting goes live in Massachusetts on March 10th

If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling and needs support, call 1-800-327-5050 or visit https://helplinema.org’ to speak with a trained specialist free and confidentially 24/7

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.