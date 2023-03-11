BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM nets $1,000 first bet offer in MA and eligible states

A $1,000 first bet offer that pays your first bet’s stake back in bonus bets is available when you use the BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM at sign-up. The steps to redeem this offer are few, as you can start registering by clicking the offer module below. Just follow the steps, including typing in your bonus code and making your initial deposit.

New Massachusetts sports customers can also take advantage of this welcome offer as a new customer. You’ll have the same instructions to follow during sign-up as those in the other 16 states this offer’s available in. The only difference is you’ll click the bottom module below to sign-up instead of the top one.

Detailing your BetMGM bonus codes

Registering for your BetMGM bonus code can be done by following nearly identical steps in Massachusetts or the other 16 states BetMGM runs their first bet offer in.

The first step is to click on the respective welcome offer above to register for your account. If you’re in Massachusetts, you’ll click the bottom link while new customers elsewhere will use the top offer code. After that, you’ll follow the steps of entering information, making your $10 deposit, and typing in INQUIRERMGM when prompted into the bonus code box.

Now’s where the fun part begins. Browse BetMGM’s extensive catalogue of betting markets for Saturday’s action to find the market you want to bet on. Choose how much you want to bet up to $1,000 and place your wager.

Should your wager not pan out, your stake will be paid back into your account as bonus bets. Bonus bets can be used to wager on other BetMGM betting markets but can’t be withdrawn in cash to replace what you wagered.

Saturday sporting events to wager your BetMGM bonus code on

Boston Bruins and Boston Celtics fans in Massachusetts can use their newly acquired BetMGM bonus code’s first bet offer on their team’s respective games Saturday.

The Celtics travel to Atlanta to face the Hawks in a game Boston is favored in. Boston’s been the favorite to win the NBA Finals all season, giving you the option to place a futures bet as well. As for the Bruins, they face the Detroit Red Wings at home in their final game before a lengthy road trip.

Outside of Boston sports, nine other NBA games will take place. Some elite teams are set to play, including the Clippers, Grizzlies, Suns, and Kings. In the NHL, 30 of the league’s 32 teams are in action with the two teams not playing being the Ducks and Flames.

Saturday also marks a fabulous day in college basketball. Selection Sunday is just one day away, and Saturday is when the majority of conference championship winners will be decided. Conference championship games are typically among the best games of the entire season and are a thrilling build-up to get even more excited for March Madness.

How you can sign-up for your BetMGM bonus code

1. You can register for your BetMGM account via the offer code above

2. Enter your personal information including name, age, and address so BetMGM can verify your identity age, and location

3. Use the BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM when this is prompted from you during the process

4. Read your welcome offer’s terms and conditions and deposit at least $10 into your account to finish registering

5. You can bet as much as $1,000 on your first wager and get your stake back as bonus bets if you don’t win

6. Your bonus bets will only be good for seven days before expiring. Although they can’t be withdrawn for cash, you can use them on BetMGM’s betting markets and withdraw those winnings if you’re successful

Redeem your BetMGM Massachusetts bonus code by following these steps

1. The offer code above will direct you to BetMGM Sportsbook’s sign-up page

2. Enter your personal information, use bonus code INQUIRERMGM, and make an initial deposit of at least $10

3. Place your first bet up to $1,000 and get your stake back in bonus bets should you lose

Reviewing BetMGM Sportsbook

There’s a reason BetMGM is mentioned with the likes of FanDuel and Caesars when people discuss the most successful and popular sportsbook in the industry today.

BetMGM has a strong platform across the board, with their competitive odds, same game parlays, and odds boosts being among their best features.

You’ll find their mobile app is easy to navigate as well, which is good for new players. While they could stand to run more deals for existing customers, BetMGM is a great choice if you’re looking for a generous welcome offer to wager with on Saturday’s sporting slate.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.