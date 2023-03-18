BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM1100: Exclusive $1,100 first bet bonus up for grabs

As a new customer to BetMGM, you’re eligible to redeem the BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM. This is a brilliant exclusive welcome bonus that’s only available for a limited time. Your first bet up to $1,100 will be paid back as bonus bets if it loses after you sign-up and use this bonus code during registration.

That’s not all BetMGM is offering new players however. Massachusetts residents looking to place their first bets can redeem the BetMGM Massachusetts bonus code INQUIRERMGM. The only difference between this welcome offer and the one mentioned above is your first bet in Massachusetts maxes out at $1,000 if you want to get your stake back fully in bonus bets.

To finish it off, BetMGM is also throwing in a limited time March Madness themed welcome offer. Sign-up with bonus code PIBONUSCBB and place a $10 bet on any NCAA Tournament moneyline market. Following those steps allows you to claim $200 in bonus bets after your first bet settles regardless of result.

More details on your BetMGM bonus codes up for grabs

Any of these three welcome offers will assist in giving you a great first impression of all BetMGM has to offer new customers. Each of these offers can be redeemed by clicking on its offer module above and following the prompted steps.

The important thing to remember is which bonus code to use with each offer. PIBONUSCBB is the welcome offer to use if you’re looking to claim $200 in bonus bets following a $10 March Madness moneyline wager.

Massachusetts bettors can use that welcome offer or bonus code INQUIRERMGM for a $1,000 first bet offer. They can’t use bonus code INQUIRERMGM1100, but new customers in 16 eligible states can for a $1,100 first bet offer.

Any bonus bets you receive from your welcome bonus won’t be able to be withdrawn in cash, so don’t try to replace your first bet’s stake with them. Instead, you’ll be able to wager these bonus bets on other BetMGM markets.

See where BetMGM ranks in our best college basketball betting sites college basketball betting sites

Sunday sporting guide for BetMGM customers

The NCAA Tournament is where the most action across the sports world will take place Sunday. The first round has concluded, with tons of major upsets and unpredictability. Sunday’s action figures to be no different.

Additionally, BetMGM players can wager on the NHL and NBA. Eight NBA game are on deck, with the Clippers, Bucks, Lakers, and Suns being just a few of the teams in action.

As for the NHL, seven games are on the docket. The Bruins will take on the Sabres, the Jets face the Blues, and the Devils battle the Lightning.

Those are just a few stellar matchup between playoff-caliber teams. The Predators and Rangers will face off, and other teams playing include the Wild, Capitals, and Golden Knights.

Guide to redeeming your BetMGM bonus code

1. Click on the respective welcome offer above you’re looking to redeem

2. Enter and verify your personal information so BetMGM can verify your name, location, and age

3. INQUIRERMGM1100 is the BetMGM bonus code to enter when prompted (Unless you’re in Massachusetts)

4. New customers in Massachusetts will type in bonus code INQUIRERMGM when prompted

5. Take time to look through your welcome offer’s terms and conditions

6. Make your initial deposit of $10 and you’ll be done with the registration process

7. Wager up to your state’s maximum amount on your first bet ($1,000 in Massachusetts, $1,100 in other states)

8. Should you be unsuccessful with your first bet, BetMGM will pay your stake back in full in bonus bets

8. Bonus bets will expire in seven days and cannot be used to withdraw in cash

BetMGM March Madness bonus code instructions to redeem

1. Enter and verify your personal information after clicking on the offer module above

2. Your BetMGM bonus code to use when prompted is PIBONUSCBB

3. Make sure you understand your welcome offer’s terms and conditions and deposit at least $10 into your account

4. Place a $10 bet on any March Madness moneyline market

5. Regardless of your first wager’s result, $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account after it settles

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.