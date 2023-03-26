BetMGM bonus code INQUIRER1100 unlocks $1,100 first bet offer for Sunday action

The BetMGM bonus code up for grabs as a new customer Sunday is INQUIRERMGM1100. After signing up with this welcome bonus, wager as much as you can afford up to $1,100. If you don’t win your first wager, BetMGM pays back your first bet’s stake in full as bonus bets. Bonus bets can’t be withdrawn for cash but can be used as your stake on other BetMGM markets.

BetMGM extends a similar welcome offer to those in Massachusetts, the state to have most recently launched sports betting. Use bonus code INQUIRERMGM and get a very similar bonus that pays your first bet’s stake back as bonus bets if you lose up to $1,000.

If you want to wager on March Madness, check out the BetMGM March Madness bonus code PIBONUSCBB. This bonus code will make it so you receive $200 in bonus bets after a $10 March Madness moneyline bet settles no matter if it was a win or loss.

Taking a deeper look at the BetMGM bonus codes

The BetMGM bonus codes INQUIRERMGM1100 and INQUIRERMGM are great sportsbook promo codes because they’ll recoup your first bet’s stake as bonus bets if you don’t win.

You can wager as much as you’re comfortable wagering and know you’ll get a second chance to win on another betting market with those funds if you don’t succeed on your first try.

Signing up is as easy as clicking your state’s offer above, following the directed prompts, and entering your respective promo code. To reiterate, Massachusetts players can only use INQUIRERMGM, not INQUIRERMGM1100, which is what other players will use.

Of course, you can also sign-up for their March Madness welcome offer. This can be done in any eligible state, including Massachusetts. This offer is arguably a bigger bang for your buck than the other ones, as you only need to bet $10 to earn $200 in bonus bets.

You don’t need your first bet to lose when using bonus code PIBONUSCBB. You just need your wager to settle, whereas you need to lose your first bet to get your stake back in bonus bets with their other welcome bonus.

That said, you can’t go wrong with any of these welcome offers for Sunday’s slate, which is bound to be a memorable one.

What is Sunday’s sports slate for BetMGM players?

With time running out in both the NBA regular season and NCAA Tournament, basketball is the biggest sport in focus for BetMGM customers Sunday.

The second half of the Elite Eight slate will take place, with this year’s tournament being as unpredictable as ever. In addition to the fantastic high-stakes action you’ll see in the college ranks, the NBA is bound to live up to the hype as well.

Nine NBA games are on Sunday’s docket, with the Timberwolves vs Warriors being the game that jumps out most when looking at the hyper-competitive Western Conference playoff field. Both these teams are in the thick of things, and Minnesota getting Karl Anthony Towns back is huge for their hopes.

Elsewhere, Massachusetts’ own Celtics will take on the Spurs, and two of the NBA’s iconic franchises will collide when the Bulls and Lakers meet.

We won’t leave out the NHL, which has five games slated Sunday. Some of the league’s Stanley Cup contenders are in action, including the Bruins, Avalanche, and Maple Leafs.

Follow these directions when using your BetMGM bonus code in your respective state

Click on your state’s respective offer module above to begin creating your account Enter and verify your personal information INQUIRERMGM1100 is the BetMGM bonus code to use when prompted, unless you’re in Massachusetts, in which case you’ll use INQUIRERMGM Read your welcome offer’s terms and conditions The final step of creating your account is making an initial deposit of $10 or more Bet as much as your state’s welcome offer permits and get your stake back in the form of bonus bets if your first wager loses Bonus bets only have seven days to be used before expiring and cannot be withdrawn as cash

BetMGM’s March Madness bonus code can be redeemed like this

Click the offer module above to be taken to BetMGM’s sign-up page and enter your personal information PIBONUSCBB is the limited time BetMGM bonus code to type in when prompted Make your initial deposit of $10 or more after reading and agreeing to BetMGM’s terms and conditions Choose the March Madness moneyline market you want to place a $10 minimum bet on $200 in bonus bets will be deposited into your account following the settlement of your moneyline wager no matter the result

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.