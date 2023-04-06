Can I use my BetMGM bonus code offer on a profit boost?

The BetMGM bonus code has become one of the most popular welcome offers in the industry.

But can you use your BetMGM bonus code on a profit boost? Profit boosts are bonuses run by BetMGM that will boost your odds whether it’s on a single bet or a parlay. BetMGM picks the bet, and increases the price from the original price. They’re often tied to big events that day, or regionally-focused -- BetMGM will run a “Lions boost” that differs depending on which state you’re betting from.

With how confusing it can sometimes to be to read through a welcome offer’s terms and conditions, we’ll explain how you can use boosted bets with your welcome offer.

Can the BetMGM bonus code be used on a profit boost?

Yes, your first bet offer courtesy of the BetMGM bonus code can be used on a profit-boosted wager. For example, if you find a profit-boosted wager such as “Jalen Hurts to rush for over 65.5 yards and score over 1.5 rushing touchdowns” boosted from +400 to +500, you can bet up to $1,000 on it and receive bonus bets back equal to what you lost, should it lose. It’s actually mathematically optimal to use your bonus bets at plus-money, because you’re getting more expected value that way.

If this bet wins, your stake in addition to your winnings will be deposited into your account as cash that can be withdrawn. If your bet loses, you cannot withdraw your bonus bets, but can instead use them on any of BetMGM’s markets.

You can read more here on how to determine if any odds boost if worth betting, but the general idea is that you should take the line, remove the “vig” or bookmaker margin, and then compare it to the boosted price.

Bonus bets can be used to wager on a profit boost

After the “first bet offer,” you may receive bonus bets. You cannot use bonus bets on profit boost tokens on your first bet after you redeem the BetMGM bonus code. A token generally increases your payout by something like 20%, on any bet you’d like. A boost is a pre-determined bet offered by a sportsbook with an increased price.

However, you are able to use bonus bets on a profit-boosted wager if you wish.

How do bonus bets work, generally?

A bonus bet is like a “credit” in which you keep any profits from those bets, but not the bonus bet itself. Most sportsbooks use a similar currency though many use different names.

Take this example. You put $20 in bonus bets on the Phillies to beat the Mets at +110. If the Phillies win, you profit $22 ($20 x 1.1) but you don’t keep the $20 bonus bet. If the Phillies lose, the bonus bet just goes away.

Some sportsbooks like FanDuel and Bet365 give you your bonus bets in one lump sum. BetMGM differs in how they dish out bonus bets.

Rather than getting your $1,000 stake back at once, BetMGM divides bonus bets up into five $200 bets. This means if you want to use your bonus bets on a profit boost, you have to wager $200 at a time.

If you only wagered $50 or less after redeeming your BetMGM bonus code, you’ll receive one bonus bet for your first wager’s stake.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.