BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM unlocks $1,000 first bet offer on Thursday action

New customers to BetMGM Sportsbook looking to use a welcome bonus at sign up can use the BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM to do just so. This bonus code unlocks a first bet offer up to $1,000. What this means is you can wager up to $1,000 on your first bet Thursday and receive your stake back as bonus bets if you lose.

That’s not all, as new customers in Massachusetts can join the other 16 U.S. states to have this offer available. If you’re not aware of what bonus bets are, they’re like a credit you can use on BetMGM betting markets. However, they cannot be withdrawn for cash unless part of a winning wager.

Finally, BetMGM also offers an MLB centric welcome offer in the form of bonus code PIBONUSMLB. Use this bonus code and place a $10 moneyline bet on any team. You won’t need to wait for your wager to settle, as $200 in bonus bets will instantly be credited to your account after you submit your first bet slip.

Diving deeper into the selection of BetMGM bonus codes available to you

BetMGM goes above and beyond the best sports betting sites by offering a couple of welcome offers you can decide from as a new player. Depending on what market you’re looking to bet on and how much you may be looking to wager on could play a role in you choosing which welcome offer you redeem.

If you redeem bonus code INQUIRERMGM in the 17 states it’s available, you can bet up to $1,000 on your first wager. You can bet much lower than that if that’s all you can afford. But you can rest assured knowing you’ll at least get a second chance to win with your stake if you lose since they’ll be converted into bonus bets.

But if you were planning on wagering on an MLB moneyline when you started looking for an BetMGM bonus code, PIBONUSMLB is the code for you. It only takes a $10 bet on any MLB team’s moneyline for you to instantly get $200 in bonus bets. You won’t find many better deals from any of the best MLB betting sites.

If you haven’t already began the registration process, you can click on the respective offer module above you’re looking to redeem to begin signing up.

Previewing Thursday’s BetMGM betting markets to wager on

The sports calendar doesn’t rest this time of year, and Thursday’s betting slate on BetMGM is loaded with selections available. The Masters is the highest stake event on the docket, as Rory Mcllroy and Scottie Schefler are the odds-on favorites looking to win golf’s most prestigious event.

Elsewhere, the MLB regular season has been full of surprises in the early going of the season. Thursday’s slate is a little lighter in quantity, with just six games scheduled for the course of the day. The Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks and Padres vs. Braves matchups are tightly contested moneyline markets.

The NBA has a lighter slate as well, but the five games being played are still of note. Particularly, the Heat vs. 76ers and Nuggets vs. Suns games will have lots of eyes on them.

Miami is a 3.5-point underdog heading into Philly with it seeming more and more likely the Heat are bound to be a play-in tournament team. As for the Western Conference clash, Phoenix is a 7.5-point home favorite against Denver, with the Nuggets’ +240 moneyline being somewhat surprising.

Finally, the NHL is the league with the largest quantity of games Thursday. 28 of the league’s 32 teams are playing, including some of the Stanley Cup favorites like the Bruins and Rangers.

Follow these steps when utilizing your BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM

Begin signing up for your BetMGM account after clicking your state’s respective offer module above Enter and verify your personal information and type INQUIRERMGM into the bonus code box when prompted Deposit $10 into your account after reading BetMGM’s terms and conditions Bet up to $1,000 on your first market and get however much you wagered back as bonus bets if you lose Bonus bets have seven days to be used before expiring and are unable to be withdrawn as cash

Instructions for using the BetMGM bonus code PINBONUSMLB

After clicking the offer module above and entering your personal information, use bonus code PIBONUSMLB when prompted Read BetMGM’s terms and conditions and deposit $10 or more into your account Bet $10 on any MLB moneyline market and you’ll immediately receive $200 in bonus bets without your first bet needing to settle

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.