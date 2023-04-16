BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM unlocks $1,000 on the house bet for Sunday NBA

INQUIRERMGM is the all-important BetMGM bonus code for new customers looking to wager on Sunday’s action. This bonus code unlocks a $1,000 first bet offer from one of the best NBA betting sites in the industry. What does this welcome offer do you may wonder? It pays back your first bet’s stake up to $1,000 back in the form of bonus bets if you don’t win.

Bonus bets are unable to be withdrawn for cash, but are able to be used to pay four additional wagers on the BetMGM platform.

Additionally, new customers can choose to redeem BetMGM’s special limited time bonus code INQUIRERNBA, which gives you $100 or $200 worth of bonus bets pending on your state when your first $10 wager on any NBA moneyline market settles as a win or loss.

Explaining your different BetMGM bonus codes better

The fact that BetMGM has two different welcome offers for customers to choose from is a sign that they’re a flexible sports betting site. Both of these welcome bonuses are fantastic and don’t take many steps to redeem.

Their first bet offer up to $1,000 in the form of bonus code INQUIRERMGM is simple to use, as you just need to click on the offer module above to begin registering and use the bonus code. After your initial deposit, find a betting market to wager up to $1,000 on.

Place this bet and receive however much you wagered back in the form of bonus bets if your wager’s unsuccessful.

The other option is to redeem BetMGM’s NBA bet and get offer, which is done with bonus code INQUIRERNBA. You just need to wager $10 on any NBA moneyline market thanks to this promotion, and you’ll earn bonus bets when your wager settles.

In Ohio and Massachusetts, $200 in bonus bets will be earned. Those in other states will receive $100 worth of bonus bets.

Previewing Sunday’s NBA Playoff games on BetMGM

Although I fully anticipate the rested No. 1 seeds of Milwaukee and Denver to handle Game 1 at home against their respective play-in opponents, it’s the other two games in the Western Conference that’re the most intriguing to me from a betting and entertainment standpoint.

The Suns head into their home game against the Clippers as 7.5-point favorites. This comes as a huge surprise to me, as the Suns’ big three of Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and Kevin Durant haven’t played together much compared to the experience and continuity the Clippers roster has.

I can see Los Angeles pulling off a surprising upset on the road, and I especially like taking the chance on them being priced at +230.

As for the other Los Angeles team, I can also see the Lakers pulling off an upset against the Memphis Grizzlies. Memphis had a great regular season, but few teams have been as improved and consistent since the trade deadline than the Lakers.

This game’s spread is closer at just 3.5 points, with bettors feeling good about Anthony Davis and LeBron James’ chances of keeping things close.

Odds are accurate as of time of publish and are subject to change.

Instructions when using your BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM

Click on the offer module directly above to be taken to BetMGM’s sign-up page Enter and verify your personal information so BetMGM can verify your age, identity, and location When prompted, type in bonus code INQUIRERMGM Make an initial deposit of $10 after reading your welcome offer’s terms and conditions Wager as much as you wish up to $1,000 on your first betting market Should your first bet result in a loss, BetMGM will pay back your first bet’s stake up to $1,000 in the form of bonus bets Bonus bets expire seven days after being credited but are unable to be withdrawn for reql cash

Registration steps for the BetMGM NBA bonus code INQUIRERNBA

Click on the BetMGM offer module above to be directed to their sign-up page Select your state and enter and verify your personal information Use the BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERNBA when prompted Make an initial deposit of $10 or more to finalize the creation of your account Wager $10 on any NBA moneyline market and you’ll earn bonus bets following the settlement of your first wager Those in Massachusetts and Ohio will earn $200 in bonus bets, while those in other eligible states will receive $100 worth of bonus bets

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.