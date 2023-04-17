BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM: $1,000 offer for Monday’s NBA and NHL playoffs

Monday’s sporting slate is highlighted by the NBA and NHL playoffs, and the BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM is a marvelous offer we encourage all new players to register with. Place your first wager after using this bonus code on any market up to $1,000. If you’re unsuccessful, BetMGM will pay back your amount wagered in the form of bonus bets.

If you’re looking to specifically wager on just the NBA, you can choose to redeem their bonus code INQUIRERNBA instead. Thanks to this welcome bonus, you’ll win bonus bets immediately after submitting your bet slip that includes a $10 wager on an NBA moneyline market.

Going into further detail on your BetMGM bonus codes so you can use them on Monday’s action

BetMGM’s first bet offer is one of the most respected and overall best sportsbook promo codes on the market. It’s available in a wide array of states, and gives the player flexibility over how much they want to bet. Any amount up to $1,000 can be wagered on any market after you use bonus code INQUIRERMGM during sign-up.

If you wagered $50 on the 76ers to defeat the Nets and it doesn’t go your way, a $50 bonus bet will be credited to your account to use on a separate wager. Bonus bets can’t be withdrawn on their own, but you can withdraw funds earned from winning a wager using your bonus bets as your wager’s stake.

The other option you can decide to take advantage of is the BetMGM NBA bonus code INQUIRERNBA. In Ohio and Massachusetts, you’ll net $200 in bonus bets immediately upon the placement of a $10 moneyline bet.

If you live in other states this offer is available in, you’ll be able to receive $100 in bonus bets after your bet slip with a $10 or more moneyline market wager is submitted.

Looking at the NBA and NHL playoff games for BetMGM customers Monday

The NBA Playoffs have been wildly entertaining through the first couple of days, and Monday’s slate should be no different.

After dominating the Nets in the second half of game one to win by 20, the 76ers are 9.5 point home favorites in game two. Brooklyn is 14-26 against the spread in games they’ve been underdogs in this season. It’s hard to imagine the 76ers losing, but the right adjustments could help Brooklyn cover the spread.

The Warriors and Kings played the most thrilling game one of any series, and the Kings are shockingly 1.5 point underdogs at home. Golden State’s notoriously bad road play during the regular season wasn’t existent in game one, as they gave the Kings all they could handle. This series has potential to go to a game seven, so I can see the Warriors pulling this one out.

As for the NHL, the Stanley Cup hunt begins Monday with four games on tap. The Bruins are the biggest favorites of any team at -225 against the +180 priced Panthers. After becoming the winningest team in a single-season in NHL history, it’s hard to ever bet against Boston.

The closest game is the Wild vs Stars, with Dallas being priced at -145 to win at home. The Wild aren’t a bad upset pick, but Dallas is also hard to bet against given what they showed during the regular season.

The final two playoff games NHL fans can wager on are the Islanders vs Hurricanes and Kings vs Oilers. The road teams are underdogs in each respective game.

Odds are accurate as of time of publish and are subject to change.

Steps to using your BetMGM bonus code during sign-up

Click on the offer module you’re looking to sign-up with above and begin entering your personal information Use bonus code INQUIRERMGM or INQUIRERNBA pending on the offer you’re redeeming Deposit $10 into your account and find the market you want to bet on If you used INQUIRERMGM, bet up to $1,000 and get your stake back as bonus bets should you lose If you used INQUIRERNBA, you’ll see $200 in bonus bets instantly upon the placement of a $10 or more NBA moneyline market wager Bonus bets are unable to be withdrawn for real cash and have a seven day period to be used before expiring

Partake in BetMGM’s bet & get promotion for NHL playoff action

Opt-in to BetMGM’s bet & get promotion for the opportunity to earn a $25 bonus bet. To earn this bonus bet, you must wager at least $100 in cumulative money on NHL playoff games between April 17th and April 19th.

The bonus bet you’ll receive should this criteria be met can only then be used on an NHL playoff market.

If you’re an NHL fan looking to wager during the first round of playoff action, this promotion could be one of intrigue for you.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.