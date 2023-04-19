BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM unlocks $1,000 on the house bet for Wednesday slate

That’s right, you can receive a first bet on the house for up to $1,000 when you use the BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM during registration. Here’s what an on the house bet means. It means if you don’t win your first bet, the amount of money you wagered will be paid back to your account, but in the form of bonus bets instead of cash.

Although bonus bets can’t be used to withdraw straight as cash, you can use them to pay for other wagers.

Additionally, BetMGM has bet and get welcome offers in the form of bonus codes INQUIRERNBA and INQUIRERMLB for respective NBA and MLB action. More information on these offers are located at the bottom of this piece if you’d rather redeem one of these welcome offers instead.

Explaining more about the BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM

BetMGM offers one of the best welcome offers in the industry in the form of their first bet offer. While it’s similar to other sports betting sites’ offers like Caesars Sportsbook, it’s a generous and considerate one nonetheless.

When you use bonus code INQUIRERMGM during registration, you’re enrolling in their first bet offer that gives you the freedom to bet as much as you wish up to $1,000 on your first market.

If you lose, you won’t be able to cash out the bonus bets that are sent your way to replace your stake. Instead, you’ll get the opportunity to wager these bonus bets on additional betting markets and withdraw those earnings.

Wednesday’s best betting markets for BetMGM customers

Three NBA postseason games are on hand Wednesday, with some surprising spreads for each game. The Lakers are just 1.5 point favorites on the road against the Grizzlies, which is shocking given their dominant game one victory and the uncertainty over Ja Morant’s availability. I feel good about the Lakers winning this game.

As for spreads that’re very far apart, the Heat are 9.5 point underdogs against the Bucks. With Tyler Herro missing the rest of the playoffs with a broken hand, I understand the skepticism. But Miami always plays Milwaukee close and hold the 1-0 series lead. I’d encourage players to pick them to cover the spread and consider the moneyline at +310.

The spread that’s least surprising but still somewhat surprising is the Timberwolves being 8.5 point underdogs against the Nuggets. While Denver blew them out convincingly in game one, Minnesota has enough talent to keep things close.

You can also wager on a slew of MLB regular season action Wednesday or any of the four NHL playoff games. The Bruins and Oilers are heavily favored against the Panthers and Kings, respectively. But the Islanders and Wild are strong teams with underdog moneyline odds to consider picking.

Steps to registering with the BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM

Click on the offer module above to be directed to BetMGM’s sign-up page When prompted to type in a bonus code, use INQUIRERMGM Make an initial deposit of $10 to finalize the creation of your account Place your first bet on any market that catches your eye up to $1,000 If you don’t win your first bet, BetMGM will pay back however much you wagered as bonus bets Bonus bets are unable to be withdrawn for real cash and have a seven day period to be used before expiring

Choose to redeem the BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERNBA or INQUIRERMLB instead

BetMGM is one of the best NBA and MLB betting sites, so it’s no wonder they have these spectacular welcome offers available for new customers to redeem instead of their standard $1,000 first bet offer.

If you choose to redeem either of these offers, the sign-up steps will be similar to the ones mentioned above for bonus code INQUIRERMGM, with the primary difference being using bonus code INQUIRERNBA or INQUIRERMLB pending on your sport.

All you have to wager is $10 in order for yourself to receive bonus bets. You don’t even need to wait for the wager to settle, as your bonus bets will instantly be credited following the submission of your bet slip.

How many bonus bets you receive depends on where you reside. Massachusetts and Ohio bettors will receive $200 in bonus bets, while those eligible for this welcome offer in other states will earn $100 in bonus bets.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.