BetMGM bonus code PIMATCH nets exclusive deposit match up to $1,100 Saturday

The amount of BetMGM bonus codes new customers can choose to redeem Saturday is staggering. But there’s no welcome bonus more suited for new customers than the Inquirer’s exclusive BetMGM bonus code PIMATCH. This welcome offer is for a 20 percent deposit match up to $1,100. You’ll also have to meet a 10x rollover bonus when you use this welcome offer.

In short, BetMGM will deposit 20 percent of whatever your first deposit is. The maximum amount of bonus bets you can earn is $1,100, which requires a $5,500 deposit. But if you just want to deposit $50, you’ll get $10 in additional bonus bets from BetMGM.

New customers can also choose to redeem BetMGM’s standard $1,000 first bet offer in the form of bonus code INQUIRERMGM. The other option is using BetMGM’s NBA bonus code INQUIRERNBA for $200 in bonus bets after placing a $10 moneyline market bet.

It should be noted that any form of bonus bet you receive on BetMGM or any other platform cannot be immediately withdrawn for cash.

Explaining each BetMGM bonus code in greater detail

One of the best sports betting sites is BetMGM, and they’re generously extending three unique and different welcome bonuses for their players to sign-up with.

Their exclusive deposit match bonus code PIMATCH is the one that may sound the most confusing, but it’s actually simpler than it sounds. BetMGM will match however much you initially deposit into your account by 20 percent, and that 20 percent will be credited to you as bonus bets.

However much you earn in bonus bets will be subject to a 10x rollover requirement. This means if you earned $20 in bonus bets, you’ll have to wager $200 before being able to withdraw winnings.

BetMGM’s other two bonus codes, INQUIRERMGM and INQUIRERNBA, don’t have any rollover requirements attached.

If you use the former of those two bonus codes, you can wager up to $1,000 and get however much you wagered back in bonus bets if you lose. But you won’t get bonus bets for winning a bet.

As for bonus code INQUIRERNBA, this is the easiest one to redeem. Just place a $10 NBA moneyline market wager and you’ll immediately receive $200 worth of bonus bets. You don’t even need to wait for this bet to settle.

Previewing Saturday’s NBA slate for BetMGM customers to wager on

All four NBA playoff games have similar spreads, with three games being 5.5 points apart, while the Lakers are 4.5 point favorites against the Grizzlies.

As for that game, the Grizzlies won game two without Ja Morant, so I can see them winning with him in the lineup. However, I wouldn’t pick them to win, as I feel the Lakers are destined to win this series so long as their superstars stay healthy and their bench continues to support them.

The other three games are intriguing in their own rights. Brooklyn has shown the ability to go blow for blow with Philadelphia throughout the series, but are down 3-0. While I can absolutely see Philadelphia pulling off the sweep, my gut says Brooklyn is too talented to not win at least one game, especially at home.

Phoenix and Los Angeles have had a fascinating series, with the Suns’ depth being abysmal while the Clippers’ health has been abysmal. This series has all the makings of a seven game series if Kawhi Leonard is healthy enough to play in game four and tie the series at two apiece.

Finally, the Bucks and Heat series has seen two very different games thus far. Miami won game one, but were dominated in every way in game two. With the series in Miami now, I think the Heat can win game three. But as always with Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s status could decide that.

Read up on the latest NBA Finals odds

How to sign-up for your BetMGM bonus code of choice

Click on the offer module you wish to sign-up for above and enter your personal information Use your respective bonus code when prompted and deposit $10 or more into your account to finalize the sign-up process You’ll receive bonus bets worth at a 20 percent rate of what our first deposit was with bonus code PIMATCH. You’ll have to meet a 10x rollover requirement before withdrawing. If you used INQUIRERMGM, bet up to $1,000 and wait for your bet to settle. If it loses, your stake will be paid back in bonus bets. For those who used INQUIRERNBA, bet $10 or more on an NBA moneyline market and immediately receive $200 worth of bonus bets Bonus bets have seven days to be used before expiring but cannot be withdrawn for cash

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.