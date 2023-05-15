BetMGM bonus code PIMATCH: Redeem exclusive deposit match for Monday NHL & MLB

PIMATCH is the BetMGM bonus code you’ll want to use when registering for your new account Monday for MLB and NHL action. This bonus code is exclusively found on the Philadelphia Inquirer, and offers new customers a 20% first deposit match. Your deposit match is up to $1,100 in bonus bets (Meaning a max deposit of $5,500).

BetMGM does have a 10x wagering requirement attached to this welcome offer, which is something to keep in mind before making your initial deposit.

Luckily for new players, BetMGM also has other welcome offer bonus codes you can choose to redeem instead. These include their first bet offer up to $1,000 with bonus code INQUIRERMGM and other bet and get offers detailed at the bottom of this piece.

Looking over BetMGM’s PIBONUS and INQUIRERMGM bonus code welcome offers

With Game 7 between the Kraken and Stars being such a big focus Monday, our endorsement of redeeming the BetMGM bonus code only continues to grow. BetMGM is by far one of the best NHL betting sites in the industry, with many same game parlays and prop bets to take you deep into the action.

BetMGM’s status of being one of the best sports betting sites is enforced by their tremendous welcome offers. Not many sportsbooks offer a deposit match welcome bonus, but BetMGM’s 20% offer is one of the more generous in the industry.

BetMGM’s first bet offer is also very solid, with $1,000 being a generous maximum amount to offer your first bet back in bonus bets if you lose.

Steps to using these BetMGM welcome offers

Click on the “Go to BetMGM Sportsbook” part of either offer module above and begin registering your account Enter and verify your personal information so BetMGM can verify your identity and location Use BetMGM bonus code PIMATCH or INQUIRERMGM when prompted Make your first deposit of at least $10 after reading your welcome offer’s terms and conditions New customers who used bonus code PIMATCH will get 20 percent of their first deposit matched in bonus bets and must meet a 10x wagering requirement before being able to withdraw those funds New customers who used bonus code INQUIRERMGM can bet as much as $1,000 on their first wager and receive all of their stake back in bonus bets if they lose

Previewing Monday’s NHL Game 7 and MLB action

NHL’s Game 7 being played Monday is between the Kraken and Stars. This is a series that’s been electrifying to say the least, as four of the six games have seen nine goals tallied between these teams.

In this series, the home team has won four of the six games. This fact alone is the likeliest reason Dallas is the favorite to win on BetMGM, with odds of -210 compared to the Kraken’s +170 price.

The safest bet is betting over six goals being scored. The lowest scoring game in this series was Game 2, when six goals were scored. The Action Network’s Ryan Dadoun advised the same thing in his Kraken vs Stars Game 7 preview.

Aside from Game 7, the MLB season continues, with 11 games Monday. I have my eye on the Cubs vs. Astros game more than anything. Chicago has an enticing moneyline price of +155 against an Astros team that’s been very slow out the gate.

Although Chicago’s record doesn’t inspire a lot of confidence, bank on Houston’s surprising early-season slump continuing. If you redeemed BetMGM’s first bet offer, this bet could give a good payout with you being able to rest assured you’ll get a second chance with your stake if you lose.

See the full MLB slate for Monday with the Action Network’s “How to Bet Monday’s Games” preview

Redeem one of BetMGM’s bet and get welcome offers for NHL and MLB action instead

If BetMGM’s deposit match or first bet offer still don’t sound right for you, how does receiving bonus bets by betting $10 on an NHL or MLB moneyline market sound?

When you use bonus code INQUIRERNHL or INQUIRERMLB, you just need to submit your bet slip with a $10 moneyline market on the NHL or MLB, respectively. Instantly after submitting it, your bonus bets are credited.

Unlike BetMGM’s first bet offer, these bet and get offers don’t require you to wait for your first bet to settle. It also doesn’t matter whether your first bet results in a win or loss.

New players in Ohio and Massachusetts will earn $200 worth of bonus bets when using either of these bet and get offers. If you’re outside those two states, your reward will be for $100 in bonus bets.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.