BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM nets $1,000 welcome offer for Friday’s slate

New customers looking to register with BetMGM can use the BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM to earn a fantastic welcome bonus from one of the best sports betting apps in the game.

A $1,000 first-bet offer is up for grabs, which means you can bet as much as $1,000 on any market and get your stake back in the form of bonus bets. This offer lets you dictate how much you want to bet, and gives you a second chance with your stake to win if you aren’t successful the first time.

With Friday’s sporting slate consisting of the Memorial Tournament on the PGA Tour, the French Open and MLB action, this welcome offer can help you place your first bet on either of these markets.

Looking further into your BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM

BetMGM is one of the most popular sports betting sites in the U.S. and its welcome bonus is one of the biggest reasons why.

Being able to bet as much as $1,000 on your first bet is a generous ceiling. Unfortunately, you have to lose your first bet in order to receive any bonus bets, unlike Fanatics Sportsbook, where you’ll receive bonus bets simply by settling a $5 wager.

Nonetheless, BetMGM’s a fantastic and reputable sportsbook with a respectable selection of prop bets and pre-built same game parlays for you to choose from.

The bonus bets you earn from BetMGM aren’t able to be withdrawn as bonus bets, but that’s standard across the industry. But if you win your bet using bonus bets to pay your way, those earnings are eligible to be withdrawn.

Previewing Friday’s sporting slate for BetMGM customers

The three biggest sporting events going down Friday are the aforementioned French Open, Memorial Tournament, and MLB regular season action.

All 30 MLB teams are in action, with the Yankees vs Dodgers being the most star-studded and thrilling game on paper.

The Yankees are slight underdogs on the road at +115, while the Dodgers are favored more at -140. Both teams are enjoying successful seasons, with the Yankees 34-24 and 15-11 on the road. The Dodgers are 34-23 and a stellar 19-8 at home.

In the Memorial Tournament, Patrick Cantlay (+400) has jumped Jon Rahm (+550) and Rory Mcllroy (+1200) to win it all following an impressive day Thursday. Scottie Scheffler was the odds-on favorite entering the tournament, but he’s down to +2200.

Read up on the Action Network’s Friday French Open betting guide

Steps to using your BetMGM bonus code

Click on the BetMGM offer module above to be directed to BetMGM’s registration page Enter and verify your personal information with BetMGM Use the BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM when prompted at sign-up for your bonus code Deposit $10 or more into your BetMGM account after reading your offer’s terms and conditions Find a betting market to wager up to $1,000 on and get your stake back in the form of bonus bets if you lose Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and have 14 days to be used before expiring

Wager from BetMGM’s selection of same game parlays

BetMGM does a good job of giving their players a lot of pre-built same game parlays to wager from every day. Friday’s slate is no different, with the MLB receiving most of the attention from their same game parlays.

The Marlins, Phillies, and Mets all winning for +300 is an intriguing one, as all have favorable matchups on-paper. One with higher odds is the Padres, Dodgers, and Giants all winning at +360.

Of course, you can build your own parlay if you wish. But these pre-built ones are especially helpful for new players who may not be familiar with how to build one on BetMGM’s platform and are just looking to place a bet on Friday’s slate.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.