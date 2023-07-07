BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM: First bet offer up to $1,000 on any market Friday

The BetMGM bonus code new players to the platform can redeem is INQUIRERMGM, which comes with a generous welcome offer of a first bet up to $1,000 on the house.

What this means is you can bet as much as $1,000 after signing up with BetMGM and get your stake back in the form of a bonus bet if you’re unsuccessful.

This is a similar offer to that of many of the best sports betting sites, and can help give you a second chance if your first bet on any market doesn’t result in a win.

Explaining more on how your BetMGM bonus code works

BetMGM mimics its welcome offer off of the likes of Caesars Sportsbook, which also offers a first bet offer to new customers who sign up using the bonus code.

As mentioned earlier, INQUIRERMGM is the bonus code to remember to use when prompted during sign-up. The steps to register for your account are straightforward, with BetMGM guiding you through them as you go along.

BetMGM letting your first bet be on any market and up to $1,000 is a generous act, although the bonus bet earned as a result of losing your first bet won’t be eligible to be withdrawn as cash unless used in a winning bet.

Another thing to note is that BetMGM credits your account with your first bet’s stake in the form of a singular bonus bet compared to a sportsbook like FanDuel, which lets you divide your funds into as many bonus bets as you’d like.

You don’t need to use your bonus bet immediately after receiving it either, as BetMGM gives you 14 days to use your bonus bet before it expires.

Guided instructions to redeeming your BetMGM bonus code as a new player

Click the offer module directly above to be directed to BetMGM’s sign-up page Click on your state and begin creating your account by entering and verifying your personal information with BetMGM Remember to type in the BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM when prompted Read BetMGM’s terms and conditions for your account and deposit $10 to finalize the creation of your account Find the betting market you want to bet on and place your first wager up to $1,000 Wait for your bet to settle, and see your first bet’s stake deposited into your account in the form of a bonus bet if it doesn’t win Your bonus bet will have 14 days to be used before expiring but will be unable to be withdrawn directly as cash

BetMGM betting markets to wager on Friday

You won’t find many MLB betting sites that take you as deep into the game with same-game parlays and betting markets as BetMGM. This is a good thing considering MLB is the main sports league in action Friday.

There are many new series getting underway, including the Braves vs. Rays in a matchup of two of the World Series futures favorites.

The Angels will start a new series with the Dodgers, the Orioles will take on the Twins, and the Reds will take on the Brewers.

As for Philadelphia’s own Phillies, they start a new series on the road against the Marlins.

Outside of baseball, players can wager on the John Deere Classic in the PGA Tour, Wimbledon in tennis, or UFC 290 taking place on July 8th.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.