BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM scores $1,000 maximum first bet offer Monday

Look no further than the BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM if you’re looking for a generous sportsbook promo code to sign-up with as a new player Monday.

A first bet offer will be yours, which means your first bet’s stake (however much you wagered) will be paid back to you in bonus bets if you don’t win. BetMGM lets you wager up to $1,000 on your first bet.

BetMGM bonus code described further

With Monday’s sporting slate being primarily MLB centric, you can rest assured knowing BetMGM is one of the best MLB betting sites you’ll find. With a massive amount of prop bets for each game, you’ll have no issue finding an interesting single bet or parlay to create.

With the BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM, you can enjoy tracking your first bet’s result even more knowing you’ll get another shot at winning a wager with your stake should your first wager be unsuccessful.

Your bonus bets will be credited based off how much you wagered. If your wager was $20 or less, that amount turns into one bonus bet. If you wager above $20, that amount will be divided by five, with that number amount given to you to use in five different bonus bets.

BetMGM’s welcome offer can be signed up with in all states BetMGM operates out of with the exception of New York, Kansas, or Washington D.C. Those wanting to bet on BetMGM in those states still can, but not with BetMGM’s first bet offer.

Example of BetMGM bonus code in action featuring Monday’s MLB slate

Let’s say you’re looking to wager on a heavy underdog from Monday’s MLB slate. An underdog market I’d consider is the Washington Nationals’ moneyline over the Philadelphia Phillies. Washington is +180 to win, while Philadelphia are strong -225 favorites.

Although these teams’ record should tell you to bet on Philadelphia, they lost two of their three home games in their last series with Washington in early July. Both teams are 6-4 in their last ten games as well.

If you bet $50 on Washington, your payout including your stake would be $140. But if Washington loses, you’ll receive five bonus bets of $10 that you’ll then have seven days to use. If you bet $20 ($56 payout if you win) and lose your bet, you’ll receive one $20 bet.

As I’ve mentioned, Monday’s MLB slate is the primary focus Monday with 12 games total to bet on. Some of the marquee games with prop bets that might be worth betting on include the Giants vs Angels, Marlins vs Reds, and Blue Jays vs Guardians.

You can also build your own parlay and wager on that as your first bet, with you receiving your stake back in bonus bets if it doesn’t hit.

BetMGM bonus code guided instructions to redeem

The offer module above will direct you to BetMGM’s registration page Enter and verify your personal information and type in the BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM when prompted for one Finalize the creation of your account by making a $10+ deposit Bet a maximum of $1,000 on your first betting market and wait for it to settle BetMGM’s first bet offer makes it so your stake will be paid back in bonus bets if your first wager doesn’t win One single bonus bet will be credited equal to your stake if you wagered $20 or less Five bonus bets equal to 20% of your first bet’s stake will be credited if you wagered above $20 Bonus bets have seven days to be used before expiring and are unable to be withdrawn as cash

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.