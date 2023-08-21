BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM unlocks first bet offer up to $1,000 Monday

INQUIRERMGM is the BetMGM bonus code that new customers signing up with the platform can type in. After you finalize the creation of your account, you’ll be able to get up to $1,000 back in bonus bets if your first bet doesn’t win.

BetMGM has one of the best sports betting apps for you to download, and having a welcome offer like this is a big plus for new players as well.

More details about BetMGM and your BetMGM bonus code

No matter what sports betting market you’re looking to bet on Monday, you can trust that BetMGM is one of the best sports betting sites in the industry and that they’ll offer plenty for you to think about.

BetMGM’s Lion’s Boost bets always have competitive odds with reasonable prop bets attached. You can build your own parlay as well and choose any combination of the numerous prop bets BetMGM has for every game and event.

With the BetMGM bonus code in your back pocket, you can place your first bet on BetMGM and enjoy the overall betting process more knowing you’ll get a second chance with your stake if you don’t win your first try.

The amount you bet determines the distribution of your bonus bets. A bet of $20 or less will result in one bonus bet in the amount you wagered. Anything more than $20 will result in five bonus bets each equal to 20% of your first bet being paid out.

BetMGM gives you seven day to use your bonus bets before expiring, so you can wait to use them for a little bit if you wish. You just can’t withdraw them straight up as cash, as they must be used on eligible BetMGM betting markets.

What to do when signing up for your BetMGM bonus code

To redeem your BetMGM bonus code, you must first create your account which can be done by clicking the offer module above Enter and verify your personal information including your name, address, age, and last four digits of your SSN INQUIRERMGM is the all-important bonus code to type in The minimum deposit amount BetMGM has is $10, and you’re able to deposit in a variety of ways Now the fun begins and you can place your first bet up to $1,0000 Wait for your bet to settle and know you’ll get it back in bonus bets if you’re unsuccessful If you wagered $20 or less, you’ll get one bonus bet equal to your stake back If you wagered more than $20, BetMGM will pay you back five bets equal to 20% of your first bet’s stake each Bonus bets are unable to be withdrawn as cash and will expire after seven days

Monday provides 12 enticing MLB games to bet on

After you’ve followed the instructions above to sign up with BetMGM, you can bet on a wide array of sports betting markets. While there’s one NFL preseason game on deck Monday, I’m looking at MLB and the 12 games that are being played.

Among the games that are worth keeping an eye on are the Giants vs. Phillies, Red Sox vs. Astros, and Rangers vs. Diamondbacks. At this point in the season, many teams are falling out of playoff contention, but these teams are still in the mix.

In particular, the Giants vs. Phillies game interests me the most. Philadelphia lost two of its three games against the Washington Nationals, and have a 5-5 record in its last ten games.

The Phillies are in the driver’s seat for an NL wild card spot. But the Giants are right on their tail, with the likes of the Cubs, Diamondbacks, Reds, and Marlins being incredibly close behind.

This three game series in Philadelphia could prove huge in the final playoff standings. Entering Monday’s game, BetMGM has Philadelphia as a -160 favorite while San Fransisco is a +135 underdog.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.