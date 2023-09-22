Get first bet back in bonus bets if you lose with BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERNEWS

Two BetMGM bonus codes can be chosen from as a new player creating your account. Bonus code INQUIRERNEWS gives you a first bet offer up to $1,500. Bonus code PINEWSGET unlocks a bet $10 get $200 in bonus bets welcome offer.

Additionally, the BetMGM Kentucky bonus code INQUIRERNEWS is able to be pre-registered with to give you $100 in bonus bets when Kentucky sports betting launches on September 28th.

Further describing each BetMGM bonus code

Each of these BetMGM bonus codes is generous in their own right by giving unique welcome bonuses. Depending what you’re looking to do with your first bet can help you decide which offer to redeem.

If you’re looking to place a big bet, BetMGM’s first bet offer is a good choice. You’ll get a second chance to win with your first bets stake as long as your bet doesn’t exceed $1,500.

If you’re looking to place a small bet, you can opt-into their bet $10 get $200 welcome offer. It won’t matter if you win your first bet or not, as $200 in bonus bets is guaranteed when your first bet settles.

Finally, their Kentucky pre-registration offer is only for those in that state. But it gives your account $100 in bonus bets that you can use right away when sports betting goes live.

Step-by-step instructions to creating your account as well as what you can wager on Friday can be seen below.

BetMGM bonus code steps to sign-up with

Click “Sign Up” on the offer module above you wish to sign-up with Enter and verify your personal information Use bonus code INQUIRERNEWS for BetMGM’s first bet offer or bonus code PINEWSGET for BetMGM’s bet and get offer Deposit at least $10 into your account before placing your first bet on any market you please If your first bet loses and you used bonus code INQUIRERNEWS, your stake will be paid back in bonus bets up to $1,500 If you redeemed bonus code PINEWSGET, just wager $10 on any market and get $200 in bonus bets after your wager settles Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn in cash and will expire after seven days

BetMGM Kentucky bonus code steps to sign-up with

Click “Sign Up” on the offer module above to begin creating your BetMGM account Enter and verify your personal information and type in the bonus code INQUIRERNEWS when prompted Whether or not you deposit $10 now or on September 28th is up to you When online sports betting launches in Kentucky, you can be assured $100 in bonus bets will be waiting and ready for you Your bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and have seven days to be used before expiring

What BetMGM players can bet on

Friday’s sports betting calendar is comprised of MLB action across all 30 teams. With 15 games to bet on, you’ll be able to wager on your favorite team no matter who it is.

Some of the most prominent games are the Blue Jays vs Rays, Diamondbacks vs Yankees, Mets vs Phillies, and Mariners vs Rangers.

This year’s NL wild card race is as tight and competitive as can be, with teams like Philadelphia, Arizona, Miami, Chicago, and Cincinnati all vying for three playoff spots.

If you’re not a fan of baseball, Saturday’s college football and Sunday’s NFL slate can be wagered on. Saturday will have six games with top 25 ranked teams colliding, which should produce a very fun day of action overall.

Sunday’s NFL slate sees interesting games go down as well such as the Bills vs Commanders, Chargers vs Vikings, Broncos vs Dolphins, and Steelers vs Raiders.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.