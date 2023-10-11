BetMGM bonus code PINEWS1500 secures deposit match offer Wednesday

New customers can redeem the BetMGM bonus code PINEWS1500 to secure an exclusive welcome bonus that matches your first deposit at a 20% rate by clicking on this link.

The other option you have as a new bettor is using bonus code PINEWSGET to secure a bet $10, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets offer that can be redeemed by clicking this link.

Pros and cons to each BetMGM bonus code

You can rest assured knowing no matter which BetMGM welcome offer you redeem, you’ll be securing one of the best sportsbook promo codes in the industry.

BetMGM is one of the best NHL betting sites and best MLB betting sites, and their welcome offers are big reasons. There are pros and cons to each depending on what you’re looking to use.

Their offer for a 20% deposit match up to $1,500 in bonus bets is great for serious bettors looking to find a way to get the most bonus bets possible. But there’s a 10x playthrough requirement you’ll have 30 days to meet with this offer.

On the other hand, their bet $10 get $200 in bonus bets offer is a simple way to get your bonus bets after your first bet settles. But you only have seven days to use your $200 in bonus bets.

Which of these offers you choose to redeem is up to you, just ensure you click on the right link in this piece and use the right bonus code when prompted.

Previewing Wednesday’s sports betting slate

Odds from BetMGM Sportsbook are accurate as of time of publish and are subject to change.

The MLB playoffs Wednesday see the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies play the first game of their NLDS series in Philadelphia with the hosts -125 priced favorites to win over the +105 priced Braves.

The other game sees the Arizona Diamondbacks host the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Arizona having the chance to eliminate their opponents. BetMGM favors the Dodgers at -150 to continue the series however.

Switching gears to the NHL, the second day of regular season hockey goes down with some of the notable games on the slate being the Canadiens vs Maple Leafs, Blackhawks vs Bruins, and Avalanche vs Kings.

In particular, seeing how the Bruins perform following breaking an NHL record for the most regular season points in 2022 before their stunning first round exit and retirements of key players will be interesting.

Despite the changes to their team, Boston are massive -300 favorites over the +240 priced Blackhawks. Along with the Maple Leafs, Boston are the biggest favorites of the days slate.

BetMGM bonus code PINEWS1500 sign-up steps

Click this link or on the offer module above to start signing up for your account Enter and verify your personal information such as name, address, age, and last four digits of your SSN PINEWS1500 is the BetMGM bonus code to type in when prompted Acknowledge the terms and conditions of your offer and then deposit $10 or more into your account Your deposited amount will be matched at a 20% rate worth up to $1,500 in bonus bets A 10x wagering requirement will need to be met on your deposit matched bonus bets within 30 days

BetMGM bonus code PINEWSGET sign-up steps

Click here to start signing up with BetMGM or use the offer module above to begin creating your account Enter and verify your personal information Type in the bonus code PINEWSGET when prompted for your bonus code Make your first deposit of $10 or more on BetMGM after reading the terms and conditions Bet $10 on any betting market and see $200 in guaranteed bonus bets credited to your account when your wager settles Bonus bets have seven days to use before expiring and cannot be withdrawn as cash

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.