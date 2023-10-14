BetMGM bonus code PINEWS1500 scores 20% deposit match up to $1,500 in bonus bets

PINEWS1500 is the BetMGM bonus code available to new players looking to create an account Saturday. Click here to start getting your first deposit up to $7,500 in cash matched at a 20% rate. This equates to a maximum of $1,500 in bonus bets.

That’s not all however, as you have your choice between that welcome offer or a bet $10, get $200 in bonus bets offer. Use this link and type in bonus code PINEWSGET to begin your registration process.

Explaining how each BetMGM bonus code works further

Although these welcome bonuses are very different from one another, they’re both easy to redeem. Just click on the offer module above or any of the links in this piece corresponding to your respective welcome offer to be taken to that sign-up page.

BetMGM is one of the best college football betting sites out there, so you’ll be in for a great sports betting experience no matter which offer you redeem. After all, both are among the Inquirer’s top sportsbook promo codes in the industry.

BetMGM bonus code PINEWS1500 sign-up instructions

The quickest way to start creating your BetMGM account is clicking the offer module above or on this link Enter and verify your personal information and use bonus code PINEWS1500 when prompted to type in your code Read and agree to your terms and conditions before making your first deposit of $10 or more Whatever you deposit will be matched by BetMGM at a 20% rate After your deposit has been matched, you’ll have 30 days to meet a 10x playthrough requirement i order to withdraw your bonus bets

BetMGM bonus code PINEWSGET sign-up instructions

If you want to redeem BetMGM’s bet and get welcome offer, click here or the offer module above Enter and verify your same personal information and type in bonus code PINEWSGET when asked for your code Make your first deposit of $10 after you agree to the terms and conditions for your offer You’ll see $200 in bonus bets credited to your account simply by settling a wager of $10 or more on any market Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and have seven days to use before expiring

Taking a look at Saturday’s college football betting slate for new BetMGM players

Odds courteous of BetMGM Sportsbook are accurate as of time of publish and are subject to change.

New players who redeem the BetMGM bonus code will be treated to a marvelous slate of college football action across all the conferences. In particular, there are four games I’ll have my eye on more than any other featuring some of the best ranked teams in the nation.

The four games are No. 8 Oregon vs No. 7 Washington, No. 10 USC vs No. 21 Notre Dame, No. 25 Miami vs No. 12 UNC, and No. 18 UCLA vs No. 15 Oregon State.

I was stunned to see Oregon and USC both underdogs entering this game, albeit by small margins. In particular, I don’t have a lot of faith in Notre Dame against the Heisman Trophy front runner Caleb Williams.

Additionally, I’m intrigued to see how North Carolina performs against their toughest opponent of the season. Before this week, South Carolina was their toughest game back in their season opener.

Outside of these games, ones to keep an eye on include Auburn vs No. 22 LSU, NC State vs No. 17 Duke, and Texas A&M vs No. 19 Tennessee.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.