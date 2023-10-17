BetMGM bonus code PINEWS1500 secures 20% deposit match up to $1,500 in bonus bets

The BetMGM bonus code PINEWS1500 is an exclusive welcome bonus that can be redeemed for a limited time to secure a 20% deposit match. This deposit match goes up to $7,500 in cash, meaning it’s worth up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

If you’d rather claim guaranteed bonus bets instead, you can do so with the BetMGM bonus code PINEWSGET. Click here and this code and bet $10 on any market. When your bet settles, $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account.

Each BetMGM bonus code explained more

Both of these welcome bonuses are among the best sportsbook promo codes in the industry. BetMGM is also one of the few sportsbooks that give new players the option between redeeming two different welcome bonuses.

Their deposit match offer isn’t one you see amongst many other sports betting sites. But it’s a generous one that matches your deposit at 20% all the way up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

The important thing to note if you do redeem BetMGM’s deposit match is that your bonus bets will have a 10x wagering requirement that you’ll have 30 days to meet.

If you redeem BetMGM’s bet $10 get $200 in bonus bets offer, your guaranteed bonus bets will only have seven days to be used before expiring.

Despite that, you can’t go wrong at all receiving $200 in guaranteed bonus bets by wagering $10 on any market.

What BetMGM players can wager on Tuesday after signing up

There are a few different betting markets for BetMGM players to bet on Tuesday. Game 2 of the NLCS between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies is the headlining event.

Other than that, the NHL regular season reaches its one week mark Tuesday and has nine games being played to wager on.

Some of the games going down include the Lightning vs Sabres, Stars vs Golden Knights, Oilers vs Predators, and Avalanche vs Kraken.

In particular, I’ll have my eye on the Stars vs Golden Knights due to it being a rematch of last year’s Western Conference Finals. Additionally, both teams have come out strong in the early going this season with Vegas at 3-0 and Dallas at 1-0.

Finally, you can start wagering on Week 7 NFL action or the upcoming week of college football action. Thursday Night Football sees the New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars face off.

BetMGM bonus code PINEWS1500 registration instructions

You can start signing up for your deposit match by clicking on this link or the offer module above Enter and verify your personal information and use the exclusive BetMGM bonus code PINEWS1500 when prompted for your code Deposit at least $10 into your account with the satisfaction of knowing BetMGM is matching your deposit at a 20% rate in bonus bets In order to withdraw your bonus bets as cash, a 10x wagering requirement will have to be met over the next 30 days to avoid your bonus bets expiring

BetMGM bonus code PINEWSGET registration instructions

You can start signing up for your bet $10 get $200 in bonus bets offer by clicking here or on the offer module above Enter and verify your personal information, with the BetMGM bonus code to use when prompted being PINEWSGET A minimum first deposit of $10 or more must me made in order to finish the registration process Bet $10 or more on any betting market and wait for your wager to settle to receive $200 in guaranteed bonus bets Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and have seven days to use before expiring

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.