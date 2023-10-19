BetMGM bonus code PINEWS1500: Exclusive 20% deposit match up for grabs

20% of your first deposit up to $7,500 in cash (Meaning $1,500 in bonus bets) is up for grabs to new players who sign-up with the BetMGM bonus code PINEWS1500. This is an exclusive and limited time welcome bonus.

BetMGM offers a non-exclusive bonus in the form of their BetMGM bonus code PINEWSGET. This code unlocks $200 in bonus bets following the settlement of a $10 wager. Click here for the deposit match offer or here for the bet and get offer.

More on the BetMGM bonus codes

As one of the best sports betting sites in the industry, BetMGM goes against the grain by offering two different welcome bonuses. While bet365 also does this, BetMGM’s deposit match offer is the most unique welcome bonus available to redeem Thursday.

Your deposit match won’t be a fully guaranteed one like online casino deposit matches are. But 20% of your first deposit worth all the way up to $7,500 in cash is a strong and generous amount.

Although you’ll have a 10x wagering requirement that needs to be met before 30 days pass, that’s standard for deposit matches in the betting industry.

Their bet $10 get $200 in bonus bets offer is a simpler yet effective one. Just bet $10 and have it settle as a win, push, or loss. No matter the end result, $200 in guaranteed bonus bets that have seven days to be used before expiring will be yours.

BetMGM bonus code sign-up instructions

Click the offer module above corresponding to the BetMGM bonus code you want to sign-up with Or click here for BetMGM’s deposit match and here for BetMGM’s bet and get offer Enter and verify your personal information and type in PINEWS1500 or PINEWSGET as your respective bonus code Make your first deposit of at least $10 and agree to BetMGM’s terms and conditions for your account BetMGM’s deposit match offer will match your first deposit by 20% up to $1,500 in bonus bets A 10x wagering requirement will come with the deposit matched funds in this welcome offer BetMGM’s bet and get offer requires you to just settle a bet of $10 or more on any market and get $200 in bonus bets whence it settles Bonus bets earned from BetMGM’s bet and get welcome offer cannot be withdrawn as cash and have seven days to be used before expiring

Previewing Thursday Night Football and Game 3 of the NLCS using BetMGM odds

Odds from BetMGM Sportsbook are accurate as of time of publish and are subject to change.

For starters, Thursday Night Football is as closely projected as any primetime game has been through the first third of the regular season.

BetMGM has the New Orleans Saints as one point home favorites over the Jacksonville Jaguars. New Orleans has a moneyline price of -120 while Jacksonville has a moneyline price of +100.

This game also has a low totals market of just 40 points. Personally, I’m amazed this game is as closely projected as it is. I’m also stunned to see the Jaguars as underdogs, as I think they’ll win this game.

Let’s switch gears to Game 3 of the NLCS between the Phillies and Diamondbacks. Philadelphia hold a pivotal 2-0 series lead that saw them blowout Arizona 10-0 in Game 2. With Arizona at home for Game 3, the game feels like a must win.

Philadelphia are the favorites on the road at -135 to win a game with a run total projection of nine. Arizona are +110 priced underdogs. I see Philadelphia closing this series out in a sweep or a 4-1 end result, with Game 3 being the decider of that in my mind.

Losing 10-0 will either bring out the best in Arizona with their backs against the wall or it’ll take the life out of their team. We’ll find out soon enough which one it did.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.