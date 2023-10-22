BetMGM bonus code PINEWS1500 gets 20% deposit match up to $1,500 in bonus bets

The BetMGM bonus code PINEWS1500 offers new players a fantastic 20% deposit match welcome bonus. Make your first deposit up to $7,500 in cash and 20% of it will be matched with you then having 30 days to meet a 10x wagering requirement.

Your other option is instead redeeming the BetMGM bonus code PINEWSGET. This welcome bonus is bet $10, get $200 in bonus bets. No matter how your qualifying bet of $10 or more settles, you can rest assured knowing you now have $200 in bonus bets.

Pick the BetMGM bonus code best for you below

Even though BetMGM is long established as one of the best NFL betting sites in the game, offering two different welcome offers for new players to claim is a sign of their generosity.

You won’t find deposit matches available at many online sportsbooks. This makes their 20% deposit match offer one of the most unique offers you can claim.

They also keep it simpler by offering a bet and get type of offer that ensures $200 in bonus bets will be yours when you’ve settled a bet of $10+.

No two players will have the same aspirations when signing up with an online sportsbook. You can pick which of the welcome offers below best works for you.

Previewing the best NFL Week 7 action to wager on BetMGM with

Odds from BetMGM Sportsbook are accurate as of time of publish and are subject to change.

When looking at the Week 7 schedule, Sunday Night Football between the Dolphins and Eagles sticks out as the best game of the bunch.

Both teams are 5-1 and are among the few legitimate Super Bowl contenders in the NFL. Philadelphia are slight 2.5 point favorites with a -145 moneyline price.

The Chargers vs Chiefs and Steelers vs Rams are the two other games during the mid-afternoon slate that I’ll be paying attention to.

Los Angeles are -145 priced home favorites in a game with just a three point spread. Kansas City are bigger 5.5 point favorites with a moneyline price of -250.

As for the early afternoon games, the Lions vs Ravens, Falcons vs Buccaneers, and Browns vs Colts are the three games I’ll focus on.

Cleveland are -175 priced road favorites, Tampa Bay are -145 priced home favorites, and Baltimore are -155 priced home favorites in their respective matchups.

How to use the BetMGM bonus code

Click the offer module above you want to redeem to be taken to BetMGM You can also click here for BetMGM’s 20% deposit match or here for BetMGM’s bet and get offer Enter your personal information so BetMGM can verify your age, identity, and location When asked for your bonus code, type in PINEWS1500 or PINEWSGET Agree to BetMGM’s terms and conditions and deposit $10 to finish the registration process 20% of your first deposit will be matched by BetMGM up to $1,500 if you redeemed the deposit match offer A 10x wagering requirement will come with that offer and has 30 days to be met $200 in guaranteed bonus bets will be yours following the settlement of your first $10 bet with BetMGM’s bet and get offer Bonus bets have seven days to be used before expiring and cannot be withdrawn as cash

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.