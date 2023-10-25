Exclusive BetMGM bonus code PINEWS1500: 20% deposit match up to $1,500 in bonus bets

An exclusive welcome bonus from BetMGM can be all yours, but you need to sign-up with the BetMGM bonus code PIEWS1500 to claim it. The exclusive welcome bonus up for grabs is a 20% deposit match worth up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

That’s not the only welcome offer up for grabs however. BetMGM puts the power in your hands to decide whether you want to redeem their deposit match offer or a welcome bonus of bet $10 get $200 in bonus bets. PINEWSGET is the bonus code to type in to claim this offer.

Which BetMGM bonus code should you choose?

Which bonus code you want to redeem from one of the best NBA betting sites is entirely your choice. Deciding between BetMGM’s deposit match or guaranteed bonus bets can be as simple as determining how much you’re looking to use BetMGM.

If you’re looking to just exclusively on Wednesday’s slate, perhaps the bet $10 get $200 in bonus bets offer will work better for you. You can bet on one of the early games and see your wager settle in time to place a bet of $200 on a later game.

But if you’re looking to use BetMGM frequently throughout the season, BetMGM’s deposit match offer may be better. Because there’s a 10x wagering requirement attached to your deposit matched funds, only redeem this offer if you’re sure you’ll fulfill that requirement.

You have 30 days to meet your wagering requirement. It’s also important to note bonus bets earned from BetMGM’s bet and get offer have seven days to be used before expiring.

Previewing Wednesday’s NBA slate for BetMGM players

Odds from BetMGM Sportsbook are accurate as of time of publish and are subject to change.

After the NBA season tipped off with just two games Tuesday, Wednesday sees 24 teams start their seasons across 12 games. The two games I’ll have my eyes on the most are the Celtics vs Knicks and Mavericks vs Spurs.

BetMGM favors the Celtics by 3.5 points, which isn’t surprising. The Knicks were a playoff team last season and remain talented, but it’s hard to imagine Boston coming out the gates slow with their upgraded roster.

As for Mavericks vs Spurs, Victor Wembanyama’s team are the underdogs. Dallas are 3.5 point favorites with their backcourt tandem of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncić looking to continue developing chemistry after a short run together last year.

Other games of major intrigue include the Pelicans vs Grizzlies, Kings vs Jazz, and Cavaliers vs Nets. The respective favorites in those games by BetMGM are the three visitors in the Kings, Pelicans, and Cavaliers.

If there’s an upset pick I feel most confident about on Wednesday’s slate, it’s the Wizards at +180 over the Pacers. While Indiana is a better team in my opinion, I expect Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma to provide excellent scoring efforts.

BetMGM bonus code steps to use when signing up

To redeem BetMGM’s exclusive 20% deposit match offer, click the top offer module above or click here To redeem BetMGM’s bet and get offer, click the bottom offer module above or click here Enter and verify your personal information and use your respective bonus code PINEWS1500 or PINEWSGET Finish creating your account with an initial deposit of at least $10 BetMGM’s deposit match offer will match 20% of your deposit up to $1,500 in bonus bets Keep in mind a 10x play through requirement comes as part of your deposit match offer, with you having 30 days to fulfill it BetMGM’s bet and get offer makes it so when you bet $10 on any market, $200 in bonus bets will be yours after your first wager settles Bonus bets earned from BetMGM’s bet and get offer cannot be withdrawn as cash and have seven days to be used before expiring

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.