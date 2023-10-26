Exclusive BetMGM bonus code PINEWS1500 unlocks 20% deposit match for new users

PINEWS1500 is the Inquirer’s go-to BetMGM bonus code you can use at sign-up to receive an exclusive 20% deposit match on your first deposit worth up to $1,500 in bonus bets ($7,500 cash deposit).

PINEWSGET is the second BetMGM bonus code you can choose from as a new player. You’ll receive a bet $10 get $200 in bonus bets welcome offer with this code that guarantees your bonus bets no matter how your first bet settles.

Looking more at the two BetMGM bonus code options

Just to reiterate what was highlighted atop this piece, BetMGM gives new players two welcome bonuses to choose from. This means you can only redeem one of these offers.

BetMGM’s deposit match will be a 20% rate that sees them match up to a maximum amount of $1,500 in bonus bets. You can use code PINEWS1500 when signing up to claim it, as this is an exclusive welcome offer.

An important thing to note with this deposit match offer is 10x wagering requirement. You’ll have 30 days to play through 10x the amount of funds BetMGM matches in your deposit to be able to withdraw them as cash.

The bet $10 get $200 in bonus bets offer BetMGM has ensures you’ll have guaranteed bonus bets come your way no matter what happens to your first bet. PINEWSGET is the bonus code to use when signing up to claim this bonus.

BetMGM is one of the best NFL betting sites out there. This can assure you that your sports betting journey will be off to a great start with either of these welcome offers.

Guide to signing up for the BetMGM bonus code of your choosing

Use the top offer module above or click here to sign-up for your 20% deposit match offer Use the bottom offer module above or click here to sign-up for your BetMGM bet and get offer, Enter and verify your personal information such as name, address, age, and last four SSN digits PINEWS1500 or PINEWSGET are the bonus codes you have to choose from as a new player when making your account Make your first deposit of at least $10 after agreeing to BetMGM’s terms and conditions If you used bonus code PINEWS1500, 20% of your first deposit amount will be matched at a 20% rate worth up to $1,500 in bonus bets You’ll have a 30 day window to meet the 10x wagering requirement that comes with BetMGM’s deposit match offer If you used bonus code PINEWSGET, $200 in bonus bets will be credited after you settle your first bet of $10 or more Bonus bets earned from BetMGM’s bet and get offer have seven days to be used before expiring and cannot be withdrawn as cash

Previewing Thursday Night Football with BetMGM odds

Odds from BetMGM Sportsbook are accurate as of time of publish and are subject to change.

My eyes will be on Thursday Night Football with an intriguing matchup taking place with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills. The Buccaneers enter this game 3-3 while Buffalo are 4-3.

Understandably, the Bills are favorites in front of their home crowd. That said, it comes as a surprise to see them favorited as heavily as they are coming off of three straight games where they’ve failed to play up to their standards.

BetMGM has Buffalo as 8.5 point favorites with a stunning moneyline price of -450. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay are +340 underdogs after dropping their last two games in which they scored just a combined 19 points.

This game is intriguing because the Bills are in need of some statement wins to re-establish themselves as Super Bowl contenders. The narrative of the Buccaneers’ season also has big implications riding on this game.

Ultimately, I won’t be surprised to see Buffalo win at home. But Thursday Night Football always brings some unexpected elements to each game. Therefore, I believe the Buccaneers will at least put up a strong showing and cover the 8.5 points.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.