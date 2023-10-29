Exclusive BetMGM bonus code PINEWS1500 gets 20% of your first deposit matched

Week 8 of the NFL schedule being played marks a fantastic time to redeem an exclusive BetMGM bonus code as a new player. Use code PINEWS1500 and get a 20% deposit match on your first deposit. BetMGM will match your deposit up to $7,500 in cash, meaning a maximum of $1,500 in bonus bets can be had.

Previewing the best bets for Sunday’s NFL Week 8 slate

The first game that peaked my interest when looking at BetMGM’s odds for Sunday’s slate were the Cowboys being 6.5 point favorites at home against the Rams. I don’t see that big a cap in these teams, and can’t back the Rams enough to cover the spread.

There are a lot of toss up games with odds hardly separating the competition. Some of those games are Falcons vs Titans, Vikings vs Packers, Saints vs Colts, and Jaguars vs Steelers.

One of the most surprising totals market of the entire slate is Browns vs Seahawks at just 38 points. While I respect Cleveland’s defense for being one of the NFL’s elite, Cleveland scored 39 on their own last week against a Colts defense that’s better than Seattle’s. I suggest to bang the over on this market.

One of the toughest games to predict is Bengals vs 49ers. Cincinnati are four point underdogs with a moneyline price of +170. It’s hard to see the 49ers losing three straight, but Cincinnati could be a sleeping giant waiting to be unleashed coming out of their bye week.

The final market to at least consider is the Bears +8.5 point spread against the Chargers on Sunday Night Football. Rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent played well for Chicago last week, and Los Angeles seemingly always finds ways to shoot themselves in the foot and make games closer than they need to be.

