BetMGM bonus code PINEWSGET: Grab your $200 for Tuesday slate

BetMGM is offering two sign-up bonus codes this week that you can choose from -- a $200 “bet/get” promo or a 20% deposit match.

BetMGM bonus code PINEWSGET: Get $200 in bonus bets after placing a $10 wager on anything. BetMGM bonus code PINEWS1500: New users can earn a 20% deposit match, which means you’ll receive 20% extra in bonus bets on top of your deposit. For example, a $5,000 deposit will earn you $1,000 in bonus bets. But this offer comes with a 10x rollover requirement, which we’ll explain below.

These offers are available in all BetMGM states besides New York and Washington D.C. (or Nevada and Mississippi, though you can’t sign up online in those states anyway). Bonus bets at BetMGM work like most other sportsbooks, meaning you keep any profit from those wagers, but not the stake itself.

How to Sign Up at BetMGM

Visit BetMGM.com or use the provided module below to get started. Sign up with all your real information -- name, address, email, phone number. Sports betting accounts must be tied to your identity, so that you can’t create multiple accounts to manipulate the bonus offers. Enter the BetMGM bonus code PINEWS1500 or PINEWSGET. Make a deposit using any payment method -- at least $10 if you use PINEWSGET, and over $1,000 if you use PINEWS1500 (because if you’re depositing less than $1k, you may as well use PINEWSGET instead). Place your first $10 bet if you use PINEWSGET, or any bet if you used the deposit match.

How the BetMGM Bonus Codes Work

PINEWS1500: With this code, you’ll receive a 20% deposit match, up to $1,500. This means that for every dollar you deposit, you’ll get 20% extra in bonus bets.

The big kicker with this offer is that there’s a requirement to wager 10 times the bonus amount within the first 30 days on the platform to be eligible to withdraw. For instance, if you deposit $4,000 and receive an $800 bonus, you must wager $8,000 in the first month to withdraw all your cash. This may seem high for infrequent bettors, but regular BetMGM users should be able to meet this requirement if they’re betting consistently.

So let’s use an example from Tuesday. Say you deposit that $4,000 -- that means with an $800 bonus, you have an $8,000 rollover.

You place four $100 bets on Tuesday -- you’re now 5% of the way to hitting your rollover requirement. If you do this for the next 30 days, you’ll hit that $8,000 wagered mark.

PINEWSGET: This offer is straightforward and user-friendly. Simply place a $10 bet on any event, whether it’s the World Series, NBA, cricket, golf, or hockey. In return, you’ll receive $200 in bonus bets after your first wager settles, whether your first wager wins or loses.

So say you place a $10 bet on the Cavs +120 against the Knicks on Tuesday night. If they win, you pocket $12 in profit, keep your $10 wager, and get $200 in bonus bets. If they lose, you lose the $10 but get back $200 in bonus bets still.

BetMGM will split your bonus bets into five increments, and they can’t be split down any further than that -- so you’ll get five, $40 bonus bets in this case to use in seven days.