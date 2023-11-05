Exclusive BetMGM bonus code PINEWS1500 scores 20% deposit match to bet on NFL Sunday

If you’ve signed up with some of the best online casinos before, you may have an idea how a deposit match welcome bonus works. The BetMGM bonus code PINEWS1500 serves as a 20% deposit match for new players. This deposit goes up to $1,500 in bonus bets (Meaning $7,500 in cash would be needed for this maximum amount).

If you’ve never used a deposit match before, don’t worry. Simply take whatever number in cash you’re thinking of depositing and multiply it by 20%. That amount will be matched by BetMGM, with you then having to meet a 10x play through requirement on those funds. For example, $20 in deposit matched funds will require you to wager $200 before being able to withdraw your funds.

Your other option as a new player is instead redeeming an all different welcome bonus entirely. Use the bonus code PINEWSGET and settle a wager of $10 or more on any market. After that wager settles win or loss, you’ll get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets.

The way BetMGM credits these bonus bets is four single bets of $50 each. Upon receiving your bonus bets, you’ll have seven days to use them before they expire.

Guided instructions on signing up with the BetMGM bonus code of your choosing

The two ways to begin registering for BetMGM are by clicking the offer module in the section above or the hyperlinked text corresponding to the welcome bonus of your choice. Enter your personal information in the following steps that BetMGM will prompt from you so your identity can be verified. PINEWS1500 and PINEWSGET are the respective bonus codes you’ll have to choose from. BetMGM will make you deposit at least $10 into your account before placing your first bet. Remember BetMGM’s deposit match will be 20% of your initial amount but will come with a 10x playthrough requirement. If you redeemed BetMGM’s bet and get offer, all you have to do after betting $10 is wait for it to settle. You’re guaranteed to receive $200 in bonus bets when your first bet settles no matter how it results. Bonus bets are paid out as for bonus bets worth $50 each. Bonus bets are unable to be directly withdrawn as cash and have a seven day window to be used before expiring.

Looking at Sunday’s stacked NFL slate for BetMGM players

Every week in the NFL is jam packed with unpredictability and some of the most athletically gifted players in the world. But Sunday’s NFL games have the potential to give us some of the most thrilling games of the season.

While the entire schedule has a lot of backup quarterbacks and there are four teams on bye, there are a few prominent game that really stand out that can be bet on with the best NFL betting sites.

Kicking off the day is the Dolphins vs Chiefs at 9:30 a.m from Germany. Tyreek Hill going up against his old team is one of the biggest storylines we’ve waited to see unfold all year since the schedule dropped.

Sunday Night Football rounds out the slate with a marquee matchup between two AFC powerhouses in the Bills and Bengals. Before that in the mid-afternoon window, the Cowboys vs Eagles is the marquee game to watch.

In the early window there are just seven games. The Seahawks vs Ravens is unquestionably the best looking game of this part of the slate.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.