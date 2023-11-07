Get 20% deposit match bonus with exclusive BetMGM bonus code PINEWS1500

In order to get 20% of your first deposit matched by BetMGM, you just have to click here or the offer module below and use the BetMGM bonus code PINEWS1500. This 20% deposit match maxes out at $7,500 in cash, which equates to $1,500 in bonus bets.

That’s not all however, as you can redeem an entirely different welcome bonus if you wish instead. Use bonus code PINEWSGET after clicking here or the offer module below to claim a ‘bet $10 get $200 in bonus bets’ welcome offer.

More details on how each of the BetMGM bonus codes work

It’s not often you see a deposit match themed welcome bonus be offered as one of the best sportsbook promo codes. After all, deposit matches are typically only seen among the best online casino bonuses.

But BetMGM’s deposit match is a generous offer that isn’t too hard to redeem. Just take 20% of whatever you want to deposit and that’s the amount you’ll see BetMGM match.

There is one important thing to note before deciding to redeem their offer. This welcome bonus comes with a 10x wagering requirement that has one month to be met. Click here to learn all about what wagering requirements are.

Their simpler welcome offer is their ‘bet $10 get $200 in bonus bets’ bonus. Just take $10 and wager it on any betting market and wait for it to settle. After it settles win, push, or loss, $200 in guaranteed bonus bets will be added to your balance.

Unlike BetMGM’s deposit match offer, no wagering requirement will be tacked onto your bonus bets with this offer. Your bets will be paid out in four bonus bets of $50 each. You’ll have seven days to use each bet before they expire.

What are the steps to using the BetMGM bonus code?

Signing up with BetMGM is as simple as clicking the link or offer module above corresponding to your respective welcome bonus. Enter your personal information so BetMGM can verify your identity and confirm you’re a first time account creator. PINEWS1500 or PINEWSGET are the respective BetMGM bonus codes to use when prompted. You must deposit $10 or more no matter what offer you redeemed after agreeing to BetMGM’s terms and conditions. Code PINEWS1500 will get your first deposit matched by a 20% rate worth up to $1,500 in bonus bets. A 10x wagering requirement will come with your deposit matched funds if you redeemed code PINEWS1500. Code PINEWSGET will let you bet $10 on any market and receive $200 in bonus bets when your wager settles no matter the result. Bonus bets will be paid out as four $50 bets and cannot be withdrawn as cash over the seven days you can have them in your account.

What sporting events can I bet on Tuesday?

Tuesday is a quiet day on the sports betting calendar with the NFL and NBA taking the day off. Attention from sports bettors will likely shift to the NHL and college basketball as a result.

As for the college basketball games being played, plenty of action can be bet on. A couple top 25 ranked teams are in action including No. 8 Creighton and No. 20 Baylor, who respectively face Florida A&M and Auburn.

Ten NHL games will be played Tuesday. These include the Lightning vs Canadiens, Sabres vs Panthers, Predators vs Flames, and much more.

