BetMGM bonus code PINEWS1500: Earn exclusive 20% deposit match offer for TNF

New players looking to wager on Thursday Night Football or any betting market Thursday can use the BetMGM bonus code PINEWS1500 and get 20% of your first deposit up to $7,500 in cash matched. Click here to be taken to BetMGM’s sign-up page for this offer.

Your deposit matched funds will have a 10x wagering requirement that has 30 days to be met. So if you have $50 in deposit matched funds, you must wager $500 before being able to withdraw your deposit matched funds.

If you’re looking to do something simpler, you can use bonus code PINEWSGET for a bet $10 get $200 in bonus bets offer. Your bonus bets are guaranteed no matter the result of your first bet. Use this link to be directed to BetMGM’s sign-up page for this offer.

Is one BetMGM bonus code better than the other?

Neither of these welcome bonus is “better” than the other truthfully. BetMGM having these two offers is their way of tailoring the choice to you depending on your betting experience, budget, and long-term prospects of using their product.

Their 20% deposit match offer is one for those with plenty of betting experience and a bigger budget. Their wagering requirement will be familiar to those who have registered with some of the best online casinos or experienced bettors.

The part of this offer being for those with a bigger budget is because only 20% of your first deposit is going to be matched in bonus bets. If you’re only planning on making a first deposit of $10 or $20, this offer won’t be for you.

In that case, BetMGM’s bet and get offer will suit you better. You only need to wager $10 after signing up in order to guarantee your bonus bets. Just wait for your bet to settle no matter the result.

You have seven days to use your four $50 bonus bets before they expire. Four $50 bonus bets gives you plenty of options to consider over the next week with the NFL, NBA, NHL, and college sports seasons all in full swing.

Previewing Thursday Night Football and NBA action to bet on

Odds from BetMGM Sportsbook are accurate as of time of publish and are subject to change.

The Carolina Panthers take on the Chicago Bears in a Thursday Night Football game that doesn’t project to be a barnburner. These are two of the NFL’s worst offenses and it shows by BetMGM’s totals market of just 39 points.

Homefield advantage contributes to Chicago being four point favorites with Tyson Bagent likely starting his final game before Justin Fields returns. Bryce Young and the Panthers are +165 underdogs and have to start showing positive signs before the season ends.

If you aren’t interested in this TNF game, perhaps the NBA will be more up your speed. Just two games are being played Thursday in the Bucks vs Pacers and Hawks vs Magic. But both games have the potential to be thrilling.

Milwaukee hasn’t been as dangerous as expected yet, but that makes sense given the team is adjusting to life with Damian Lillard. The Pacers play their opponents hard and Tyrese Haliburton has continued to blossom into a star.

The Hawks vs Magic has the potential to be a high scoring affair. Orlando is a surprise story this season with a 4-3 record, which is identical to Atlanta’s. I wouldn’t rule Orlando out here as Trae Young has struggled mightily shooting this year.

BetMGM bonus code registration instructions

Be taken to BetMGM’s sign-up page by using a link or offer module in this piece. Enter and verify your personal information and type in your respective bonus code when prompted. You must deposit at least $10 into your account before placing a bet. 20% of your deposit will be matched and then a 10x wagering requirement will need to be met with BetMGM’s deposit match offer. If you redeemed BetMGM’s bet and get offer, simply wager $10 and wait for that bet to settle to see your four bonus bets credited at $50 apiece. Seven days is how long you have to use these four bonus bets before they expire.

Finished signing up with BetMGM? Check out the ESPN BET promo code ahead of their November 14th launch across the U.S.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.