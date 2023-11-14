BetMGM bonus code gives players bet $10 get $200 or 20% deposit match Tuesday

There are two BetMGM bonus codes in this piece you can redeem as a new player. The first is PINEWSGET, and this gives new players a bet $10 get $200 in bonus bets welcome offer. Your bonus bets will be guaranteed no matter the result of your first wager.

The second is an exclusive welcome bonus redeemable with bonus code PINEWS1500. With this welcome bonus, a 20% deposit match on your first deposit will be granted worth up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

After you’ve made your deposit, you’ll have 30 days to fulfill BetMGM’s 10x wagering requirement that your deposit matched funds must meet in order to request a withdrawal.

Both of these welcome bonuses are generous and will give you a leg up in your sports betting experience on BetMGM. Which of these offers you want to redeem is up to you, as BetMGM will provide you one of the best sports betting sites you can choose as a new user.

BetMGM bonus code registration instructions

Use the offer module or linked text in this piece to register with BetMGM, entering and verifying your personal information along the way. When prompted to type in the BetMGM bonus code of your choosing, use PINEWS1500 or PINEWSGET. Agree to your terms and conditions BetMGM presents to you and make your first deposit of at least $10. If you redeemed PINEWSGET, simply wager $10 on any market and wait for your wager to settle in order to see your $200 in bonus bets. If you redeemed PINEWS1500, 20% of your first deposit will be matched up to $1,500 in bonus bets and have a 10x wagering requirement for you to meet in the next 30 days. Bonus bets earned from BetMGM’s bet and get offer have seven days to be used before expiring and are unable to be withdrawn as cash.

What to bet on Tuesday after signing up with the BetMGM bonus code

Tuesday is a thrilling day in college basketball with The Champions Classic taking place. If you’re not familiar with the Champions Classic, it’s a yearly event where the foursome of Duke, Kentucky, Kansas, and Michigan State play a game amongst themselves.

This season, Michigan State will take on Duke. Both teams are 1-1, with Duke’s loss coming to No. 3 ranked Arizona while Michigan State lost to No. 24 James Madison. That means Kentucky and Kansas will face off in the other game, where both teams will look to advance to 3-0.

In the NBA, ten games will be played in the NBA In-Season Tournament group stage. Games that stand out are the Clippers vs Nuggets, Timberwolves vs Warriors, Mavericks vs Pelicans, and Pacers vs 76ers.

In particular, the matchup between Indiana and Philadelphia is intriguing to me since these teams faced off Sunday in an offensive explosion from burst teams. Tyrese Maxey dropped 50 points and Tyrese Haliburton dropped 17 assists in that game which saw Philadelphia come out on top at home.

