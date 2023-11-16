BetMGM bonus code: Choose 20% deposit match or bet $10 get $200 bonus bets

You have the freedom to choose which welcome bonus and BetMGM bonus code you want to use as a new player. The welcome bonuses you can choose are mentioned in the headline, but how exactly do each of these offers work?

For starters, a 20% deposit match up to $1,500 in bonus bets ($7,500 cash total) can be redeemed with bonus code PINEWS1500. After you make your first deposit of $10 or more, the funds you receive from this deposit match will have a 10x playthrough requirement to be met over the next 30 days.

Playthrough requirements might be an unknown to some new players, as the rest of the best sportsbook promo codes don’t have this for the most part. Basically, a 10x playthrough requirement means you have to wager 10x the amount of your deposit matched funds before being able to withdraw those funds.

If that welcome offer sounds confusing or isn’t quite for you, a simpler but still generous bet $10 get $200 in bonus bets offer is available with bonus code PINEWSGET. This bonus is as simple to understand as there is, as settling a $10 bet on any market guarantees $200 bonus bets.

Your bonus bets will be paid out as four bonus bets of $50 apiece. You’ll have seven days to use all four of these bonus bets before they expire. However, you cannot withdraw these funds as cash in any capacity. If you win a wager using a bonus bet as your stake, you’ll only be able to withdraw the earnings, not the stake.

Use the BetMGM bonus code and bet on TNF, other betting markets

BetMGM is one of the best sports betting sites in the industry, and one of the reasons for this is they have a deep selection of betting markets and bet types available.

Some of the main betting markets to target Thursday are the NBA, NHL, college basketball, and of course, Thursday Night Football. This week’s matchup is an AFC North showdown between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens.

With Tee Higgins out of the lineup, I expect big things from Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Mixon on Cincinnati’s side. As for Baltimore, their offense has been incredible this season, so there could be lots of ‘over’ bets to place.

As of the time of publish, Baltimore are 3.5 point underdogs with moneyline odds of -185. Cincinnati are priced at +150 to win in a game with a totals market set at 46 points.

What steps you’ll need to follow when using your BetMGM bonus code

Be directed to BetMGM’s registration page through the links or offer modules in this piece Enter your personal information and use your respective welcome offer’s bonus code when prompted Deposit $10 into your account and get 20% of it matched in bonus bets with code PINEWS1500 Meet the 10x wagering requirement BetMGM has for your deposit matched funds over the next 30 days Place your first bet of $10 or more with code PINEWSGET and receive $200 in bonus bets after your first bet settles

Best BetMGM promotion to use Thursday

BetMGM has a pro football same game parlay insurance token available for customers to opt-into before wagering on the Bengals vs Ravens. Here’s how it works.

Build a same game parlay of +400 or longer odds on this game. If you lose your parlay by just one leg, the money you wagered as your stake will be paid back as bonus bets!

This is a great way to make a parlay and enjoy the process of watching it unfold even more by knowing you can potentially get your stake back even if you don’t hit every leg of your parlay.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.