Pick $200 bonus bets or 20% deposit match with the BetMGM bonus code

You might be confused if you’re looking for a BetMGM bonus code and you read that there are two choices for you. Don’t worry, I’m here to guide you through the two unique welcome bonuses BetMGM offers to help you decide which one you should redeem.

Your first selection is a ‘bet $10, get $200 in bonus bets’ offer that can be redeemed by clicking here and using bonus code PINEWSGET. It doesn’t matter what your first bet is on, as long as it’s $10 or more in value. Your bonus bets are guaranteed, meaning you’ll get them no matter how your first bet results.

The second welcome bonus you can redeem instead is a bit more complicated, but it’s generous and one those who’ve signed up with some of the best online casino bonuses will understand. The offer is a 20% deposit match that can be redeemed here and by using bonus code PINEWS1500.

Your first deposit will be matched at 20% up to $1,500 in bonus bets. This means any cash deposit up to $7,500 will be matched. You’ll have a 10x wagering requirement that needs to be met on your deposit matched funds.

This means your $20 in deposit matched funds will require $200 in total to be wagered before you can withdraw them. Click here to read more about how playthrough requirements work.

What makes BetMGM one of the best college football betting sites?

Plenty of factors go into BetMGM being one of the best college football betting sites, and same game parlays are one of those things. BetMGM is a great destination to make same game parlays, in part due to all their odds being competitive.

When looking at their odds compared to other sportsbooks, their odds are competitive for traditional wagers like moneylines as well as prop bets. Speaking of prop bets, BetMGM has plenty of them for every game, even if your team isn’t playing in a marquee game.

They have odds boosts that appear from time to time and an insurance token you can opt-into this weekend that pays your stake back in bonus bets if all legs in your parlay hit except for one.

All in all, BetMGM does more things right than not whether you’re on desktop or mobile. To get the most out of your college football betting experience Saturday, I can’t recommend signing up with them enough.

How to use the BetMGM bonus code of your choosing

You can begin registering with BetMGM by clicking on the offer module or hyperlinked text corresponding to the welcome offer you want to redeem above. Be prepared to enter your personal information, as BetMGM will need to confirm your identity, location, and more. You can either use bonus code PINEWSGET or PINEWS1500 depending on if you want BetMGM’s bet and get or deposit match welcome bonus. If you use code PINEWSGET, simply place your first bet of $10 or more on any betting market and wait for it to settle. Bonus bets earned from this bet and get offer will be divided into four bonus bets worth $50 each and have seven days to be wagered before expiring. If you use code PINEWS1500, see 20% of your first deposit in cash up to $7,500 be matched by BetMGM. You’ll have a 10x wagering requirement that has 30 days to be met with these deposit matched funds.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.