Exclusive BetMGM bonus code PINEWS1500: Get 20% deposit match before betting on NFL Sunday

The current sports betting landscape sees most of the best sportsbook promo codes offer a similar type of welcome bonus that gives you guaranteed bonus bets after settling your first bet. But the BetMGM bonus code PINEWS1500 gives you something entirely different.

This exclusive welcome bonus is a 20% deposit match that goes up to $1,500 in bonus bets (Meaning anything up to $7,500 will be matched). As part of this welcome bonus, a 10x playthrough requirement will need to be met within 30 days.

That’s not all however, as BetMGM also offers a bet $10, get $200 in bonus bets offer that you can choose to redeem instead. PINEWSGET is the code to use for this welcome bonus, and it guarantees you’ll see four $50 bonus bets after your first wager of $10 or more settes.

These welcome offers are available in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY. Kentucky sports bettors can’t redeem BetMGM’s deposit match, but they can redeem BetMGM’s bet and get offer.

Explaining more on each of the BetMGM bonus codes

Don’t worry if you’re unsure which BetMGM bonus code to redeem. Outside of the bet365 bonus code, no other sportsbooks give players their selection between two welcome offers that differ greatly from one another.

Let’s start with BetMGM’s deposit match offer. I recommend this welcome bonus for players looking to wager a larger amount of money on BetMGM over a longer period of time. Because only 20% of your first deposit is being matched and because of the 10x play through requirement, you’ll want to make sure it’s worth your while to sign-up with this welcome bonus.

But if you’re someone who just wants to do a small amount of betting and isn’t as worried about coming back to BetMGM numerous times every month, their bet $10, get $200 in bonus bets offer is what I’ll suggest you redeem.

This is because you can wager as little as $10 before receiving your four $50 bonus bets that are credited whence your first bet settles. You’ll then have seven days to use each bonus bet before it expires, so just make sure you have other games in mind you want to bet on over the next week to make sure it’s worth your while.

In addition to these welcome bonuses being generous, BetMGM’s platform as a whole has earned a reputation for being one of the best sports betting sites in the industry. Promotions for returning customers, competitive same game parlays, and a strong mobile app are just a few things you’ll find this platform to have.

Steps to use the BetMGM bonus code

Click an offer module or link in this piece and start entering and verifying your personal information. Type in the respective bonus code you want to use and make your first deposit of $10 or more. Either get 20% of your first deposit matched up to $1,500 in bonus bets or place a $10 bet and see $200 in bonus bets when it settles. A 10x wagering requirement is going to be attached to your deposit matched funds with BetMGM’s deposit match. If you redeemed BetMGM’s $200 in bonus bets offer, your rewards will be divided into four $50 bonus bets that have seven days to be used before expiring.

What is Sunday’s NFL slate I can bet on with BetMGM?

Game TIME Game Steelers vs Browns TIME 1:00 p.m. ET Game Raiders vs Dolphins TIME 1:00 p.m. ET Game Bears vs Lions TIME 1:00 p.m. ET Game Titans vs Jaguars TIME 1:00 p.m. ET Game Chargers vs Packers TIME 1:00 p.m. ET Game Cardinals vs Texans TIME 1:00 p.m. ET Game Cowboys vs Panthers TIME 1:00 p.m. ET Game Giants vs Commanders TIME 1:00 p.m. ET Game Buccaneers vs 49ers TIME 4:05 p.m. ET Game Jets vs Bills TIME 4:25 p.m. ET Game Seahawks vs Rams TIME 4:25 p.m. ET Game Vikings vs Broncos TIME 8:20 p.m. ET

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.