Use the exclusive BetMGM bonus code PINEWS1600 and get 20% of your deposit matched

As one of the best sports betting sites in the U.S., BetMGM offers an exclusive BetMGM bonus code of PINEWS1600 that can be redeemed to get 20% of your first deposit matched.

This deposit match will be for up to $1,600 in bonus bets. This means you can deposit a maximum of $8,000 and get 20% of your deposit matched. It’s important to note a 10x wagering requirement will have to be met over the next 30 days if you choose to redeem this welcome bonus.

That’s not all however, as BetMGM gives you a second option instead of redeeming bonus code PINEWSGET. If you redeem this code, you’ll get $200 in bonus bets after you settle your first bet of at least $10 on the platform.

With this welcome offer, your bonus bets will be divided into four respective bets of $50 that have seven days to be used before expiring. See the table below for what welcome bonus you’re eligible to redeem in your respective state.

You’ll notice Kentucky is the only state in which you can exclusively redeem BetMGM’s bet $10, get $200 in bonus bets offer. BetMGM’s deposit match up to $1,600 isn’t available in the Bluegrass State at this time.

What is the BetMGM bonus code I can sign up with?

Welcome Offer Bonus Code State Welcome Offer Get Your First Deposit Matched up to $1,600 in Bonus Bets Bonus Code PINEWS1600 State AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Welcome Offer Bet $10 on Any Market, Get $200 in Bonus Bets - Guaranteed! Bonus Code PINEWSGET State AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY

Guide to using the BetMGM bonus code as a new bettor

Click the offer module above you want to redeem to start claiming your BetMGM welcome bonus. Before being able to place your first bet or make your first deposit, enter your personal information and use PINEWS1600 or PINEWSGET as your bonus code. After your information is entered, you may deposit $10 or more into your account. 20% of your first deposit will be matched if you redeemed BetMGM’s deposit match. As a result of using BetMGM’s deposit match offer, you’ll have 30 days to meet a 10x wagering requirement. If you redeem BetMGM’s bet and get offer, you can simply place your first bet of $10 or more on any market and get $200 in bonus bets after it settles. You have seven days to use your four $50 bonus bets before they expire, but you cannot withdraw it as cash.

What makes the BetMGM bonus code stand out from the crowd?

Having two welcome offers is one of the first things that helps BetMGM stand out from their competitors in a crowded and ever growing sports betting market. It helps that the two welcome offers are different in nature to one another and speak to different audiences.

While their bet and get offer is similar to many of the best sportsbook promo codes out there, their deposit match is incredibly unique. You won’t find deposit match offers by many sportsbooks, as these are typically reserved for some of the best online casinos.

Outside of the welcome offer BetMGM has, their sportsbook as a whole is one of the most played in North America for good reason. They’re one of the best sportsbooks at having strong and competitive odds, and they’re also one of the leaders in futures bets markets.

You can build a parlay without too much struggle on BetMGM’s mobile app, which has exceptional reviews. Whence you start playing BetMGM, you’ll see why they have the reputation they do amongst sports bettors.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.