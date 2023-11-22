BetMGM bonus code PINEWS1600 or PINEWSGET: 20% deposit match or bet $10, get $200

As the title of this piece indicates, there’s not one, but two different BetMGM bonus codes you can choose from as a new customer. Both are among the best sportsbook promo codes out there despite being incredibly different offers.

Your first choice is using code PINEWS1600, which unlocks an exclusive offer for 20% of your first deposit to be matched up to $1,600 in bonus bets. This means a maximum cash deposit of $8,000 would be needed to get the full amount of bonus bets. Click here to begin claiming your 20% deposit match offer.

Secondly, you can use code PINEWSGET instead and redeem $200 in bonus bets after you settle a first bet of $10 or more on any market. Your bonus bets will be in the form of four $50 wagers that each have a seven day lifespan before expiring. Click here to begin claiming your bet $10, get $200 in bonus bets offer.

Keep reading if you need help choosing your BetMGM bonus code

Perhaps you’re a first time bettor who isn’t familiar with either of these types of welcome bonuses and need help deciding which one is best for you.

The first thing to help you decide is your location, as AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY are all states where you can redeem BetMGM’s bet $10, get $200 in bonus bets offer.

Users in those same states can claim BetMGM’s deposit match offer, but new Kentucky sports betting users can’t claim that deposit match offer. You cannot use a welcome bonus with BetMGM in New York, Kansas, and Washington D.C.

What you plan on wagering can decide what offer you choose. Because BetMGM’s deposit match offer comes with a 10x wagering requirement, you’ll have to wager a lot of money over the next 30 days to make redeeming this offer worth your while.

But if you are only looking to wager on a little bit here and there, BetMGM’s bet and get offer will suit you better. Just remember that you only have seven days after acquiring your bonus bets to use them before they expire.

You can pay your way towards most wagers on BetMGM, so you don’t want to forget about these to try and win with on the house funds.

What NBA action can be bet on Wednesday?

Game Time Game Wizards vs Hornets Time 7:00 p.m. ET Game Nuggets vs Magic Time 7:00 p.m. ET Game Nets vs Hawks Time 7:30 p.m. ET Game Bucks vs Celtics Time 7:30 p.m. ET Game Raptors vs Pacers Time 7:30 p.m. ET Game Heat vs Cavaliers Time 7:30 p.m. ET Game Grizzlies vs Rockets Time 8:00 p.m. ET Game Clippers vs Spurs Time 8:00 p.m. ET Game Kings vs Pelicans Time 8:00 p.m. ET Game Bulls vs Thunder Time 8:00 p.m. ET Game 76ers vs Timberwolves Time 8:00 p.m. ET Game Warriors vs Suns Time 10:00 p.m. ET Game Jazz vs Trail Blazers Time 10:00 p.m. ET Game Mavericks vs Lakers Time 10:30 p.m. ET

Use the BetMGM bonus code with these instructions

You can choose your welcome bonus by clicking on the offer module above to be taken to BetMGM. Enter your personal information prompted by BetMGM and enter your respective bonus code. Deposit at least $10 into your account and get 20% of your deposit matched if you use code PINEWS1600 (Remember a 10x wagering requirement comes with this offer). Place your first bet and make sure it’s at least $10 if you want to get $200 in bonus bets (Four $50 bets) by using code PINEWSGET. You cannot withdraw these bonus bets as cash but can wager them however you want the next seven days.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.