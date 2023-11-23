BetMGM bonus codes: Claim your $200 or 20% deposit match for Thanksgiving NFL, any sport
BetMGM has a pair of offers available, depending on your state and preference.
BetMGM bonus codes PINEWS1600 and PINEWSGET unlock different sign-up promos for Thanksgiving NFL, or any other sport:
BetMGM bonus code PINEWSGET: Bet $10 on any moneyline, get $200 in bonus bets
BetMGM bonus code PINEWS1600: 20% deposit match up to $1,600 (which would require an $8,000 deposit)
Both offers are available in most BetMGM states, except New York and Washington D.C., which don’t have either. Kentucky just has the get $200 offer, not the deposit match. Again, you can use the bonus bets for any games this weekend.
BetMGM bonus code PINEWS1600: How it works
The deposit match has some fine points to know, so let’s walk you through it. Whatever you put in as your first deposit (which is key here; it can’t be your second or third deposit), you’ll get 20% extra in bonus bets, up to a max of $1,600 in bonus bets (which again, would require you to deposit $8,000).
Plus, whatever you get as bonuses, you’ll have to wager 10x in the first month. Let’s look at an example.
Say you deposit $5,000 and get $1,000 in bonus bets. You’ll have to wager $10,000 in your first 30 days ($1,000 x 10) to keep all the bonus bets. So for many users, that’s a high number to hit, but if you’re going to be betting regularly at BetMGM, it’s doable.
If you’re going to deposit less than $1,000, just take the PINEWSGET offer.
BetMGM bonus code PINEWSGET: Claiming your $200
This offer is a bit more straightforward than the deposit match. All you need to do is deposit $10, bet $10 on any “standard odds” market (so something like -110) and you’ll get $200 in bonus bets.
So here’s how to do it:
Bet $10 on the Lions -7.5 against the Packers.
Once that game ends, you’ll get $200 in bonus bets. They will be split up into four, $50 increments, and can’t be split down any further than that.
If the Lions cover, you’ll profit about $9 and keep your $10 bet for $19 total cash in your account. If the Lions don’t cover, you lose the $10, but you still get $200 in bonus bets.
Bonus bets expire in seven days, so use them quickly.
So how do bonus bets work, anyway? They’re like a credit in which you keep any profits from those bets, but not the stake itself.
So say you take a $50 bonus bet and put it on Jahan Dotson to score for the Commanders at the Cowboys at +300.
If Dotson scores, you profit $150, but don’t keep the $50 bonus bet itself.
If Dotson doesn’t score, your $50 just goes away.
Signing up with BetMGM
Head to BetMGM.com or download the BetMGM app.
Complete the sign-up process with all your real information, including your name, address and last four digits of your SSN.
Use either BetMGM bonus code PINEWSGET or PINEWS1600 at checkout.
Make your first deposit -- which if you use the deposit match, you’ll want to be more than $1,000. If not, you’re better off using PINEWSGET to get $200 guaranteed.
If you did PINEWSGET, make a $10 wager on any moneyline to get $200 in bonus bets.