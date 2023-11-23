BetMGM bonus codes: Claim your $200 or 20% deposit match for Thanksgiving NFL, any sport

BetMGM bonus codes PINEWS1600 and PINEWSGET unlock different sign-up promos for Thanksgiving NFL, or any other sport:

BetMGM bonus code PINEWSGET: Bet $10 on any moneyline, get $200 in bonus bets BetMGM bonus code PINEWS1600: 20% deposit match up to $1,600 (which would require an $8,000 deposit)

Both offers are available in most BetMGM states, except New York and Washington D.C., which don’t have either. Kentucky just has the get $200 offer, not the deposit match. Again, you can use the bonus bets for any games this weekend.

BetMGM bonus code PINEWS1600: How it works

The deposit match has some fine points to know, so let’s walk you through it. Whatever you put in as your first deposit (which is key here; it can’t be your second or third deposit), you’ll get 20% extra in bonus bets, up to a max of $1,600 in bonus bets (which again, would require you to deposit $8,000).

Plus, whatever you get as bonuses, you’ll have to wager 10x in the first month. Let’s look at an example.

Say you deposit $5,000 and get $1,000 in bonus bets. You’ll have to wager $10,000 in your first 30 days ($1,000 x 10) to keep all the bonus bets. So for many users, that’s a high number to hit, but if you’re going to be betting regularly at BetMGM, it’s doable.

If you’re going to deposit less than $1,000, just take the PINEWSGET offer.

BetMGM bonus code PINEWSGET: Claiming your $200

This offer is a bit more straightforward than the deposit match. All you need to do is deposit $10, bet $10 on any “standard odds” market (so something like -110) and you’ll get $200 in bonus bets.

So here’s how to do it:

Bet $10 on the Lions -7.5 against the Packers. Once that game ends, you’ll get $200 in bonus bets. They will be split up into four, $50 increments, and can’t be split down any further than that. If the Lions cover, you’ll profit about $9 and keep your $10 bet for $19 total cash in your account. If the Lions don’t cover, you lose the $10, but you still get $200 in bonus bets. Bonus bets expire in seven days, so use them quickly.

So how do bonus bets work, anyway? They’re like a credit in which you keep any profits from those bets, but not the stake itself.

So say you take a $50 bonus bet and put it on Jahan Dotson to score for the Commanders at the Cowboys at +300.

If Dotson scores, you profit $150, but don’t keep the $50 bonus bet itself. If Dotson doesn’t score, your $50 just goes away.

Signing up with BetMGM