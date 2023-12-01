BetMGM bonus code: Pick from multiple welcome offers depending on location Friday

Unlike a lot of the best sports betting sites that give you just one welcome offer you can sign up with, the BetMGM bonus code has three different offers you can decide from depending where you’re located varying in amount and type.

You can get a 20% deposit match, first bet offer up to $1,500, or a bet $10, get $200 bonus bets offer. See the table below for what states each offer is available in and what the bonus codes are to sign up. Keep reading to learn more about each of these offers.

Where each BetMGM bonus code is redeemable in

Welcome Offer Bonus Code Available States Welcome Offer Exclusive: 20% deposit match up to $1,500 in bonus bets Bonus Code PINEWS1500 Available States Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and Wyoming Welcome Offer Get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet doesn’t win Bonus Code PINEWSGET Available States Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and Wyoming Welcome Offer Bet $10, get $200 in bonus bets Bonus Code INQUIRERNEWS Available States Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia

Description of each BetMGM bonus code

20% deposit match: This is an exclusive offer redeemable with bonus code PINEWS1500. 20% of your first cash deposit up to $7,500 will be matched by BetMGM with this offer. That means a maximum of $1,500 in bonus bets can be credited.

After your deposit is made, you’ll only be able to withdraw your deposit matched funds by satisfying BetMGM’s 10x wagering requirement. You’ll be given one month to do this before your deposit matched funds expire.

First bet offer up to $1,500: This welcome offer might be familiar to you if you’ve used the Caesars Sportsbook promo code. You’re given the freedom to wager as much as you want on your first bet up to $1,500 while knowing your bet is insured.

Your bet is insured in the sense that your stake will be paid back in bonus bets if you lose. These individual bonus bets will each have seven days to be used before they expire, so make sure to use them! Use code PINEWSGET for this offer.

Bet $10, get $200 bonus bets: Of the three BetMGM bonus codes, this is arguably the simplest to understand and most generous. However, it’s only available in four states (MI, NJ, PI, and WV). Use code INQUIRERNEWS to unlock it.

After you’ve made your first deposit of $10 or more, simply place a bet of $10 on any market and wait for it to settle. Whence it does, four $50 bonus bets will be awarded to you no matter what the result of your first bet was.

How to sign up for your BetMGM bonus code

Signing up for your BetMGM bonus code is simple. You can click on any offer module in this piece or click on the hyperlinked text on each welcome offer in the section above to be taken to BetMGM.

You’ll be asked to enter some information to sign up, and the final piece of information you’ll be asked to give is a bonus code. That’s where you can type in one of PINEWS1500, PINEWSGET, or INQUIRERNEWS.

You must deposit $10 or more into your account before placing your first bet. After your deposit is made, get started betting on BetMGM with your welcome offer at your side.

BetMGM moneyline odds for Friday’s NBA schedule

The two marquee games of Friday’s NBA schedule are 76ers vs Celtics and Nuggets vs Suns. Denver and Boston are the favorites to win at -150 and -275. Philadelphia are +220 while Phoenix are +125.

The shortest moneyline odds are the Pelicans (-900) and Magic (-600). That means the Spurs (+600) and Wizards (+425) have the longest odds of any teams.

Rounding out the slate is Knicks vs Raptors and Grizzlies vs Mavericks. Toronto and Dallas are -145 and -275 to win, while New York are +120 underdogs and the Grizzlies are +120.

